It’s safe to say that GOP Sen. Ted Cruz is not a fan of the idea of vaccine passports.

Vaccine passports, like what New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is unveiling, do seem like they could be fraught with problems, not the least of which is disenfranchising poor people and minorities.

Which we guess makes it safe to say that Dan Rather doesn’t care about poor people or minorities:

Poor people don’t get to stay in luxury hotels in Cancun, Dan.

Trending

Also, the irony of Dan Rather talking about showing one’s papers isn’t lost on us.

Anyway, it’s always fun to watch lefty twerps like Dan Rather make points they’re not trying to make.

***

Related:

Mark Hamill calling for racist voter suppression to own Donald Trump Jr. and MAGA is ‘what Jim Crow on steroids actually looks like’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CancunCOVIDCOVID19Dan Ratherluxury hotelpapersTed Cruzvaccine passports