Donald Trump Jr., like many others, has suggested giving voter ID opponents something to chew on by floating the idea of mandating vaccination cards in order to vote:

We get where Trump is going with that. For consistency’s sake, voter ID opponents would also have to be against vaccination card requirements, but being against vaccination card requirements would put them on the same side as those silly, knuckle-dragging MAGA rubes. And that would indeed break their brains.

But no less than Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, sees Trump’s thought exercise as a chance to own the cons:

Little does Mark know that it’s himself and the rest of the know-it-all Left that he’s owning.

And that’s not even the best part.

It’s not definitely just MAGA people. Mark might realize that if his head weren’t so far up his own backside.

Yep.

Wow, Mark. You sure showed Donald Trump Jr. who’s the clever one!

