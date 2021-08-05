In case you missed it — and if you did, you’ve really been missing out — Democratic Rep. Cori Bush attempted to explain why she deserves to be able to spend tens of thousands of dollars on private security for herself while calling for defunding the police.

Here it is again, because it’s just so good:

Cori Bush defends hiring private security for herself: “Suck it up. And defunding the police needs to happen.” pic.twitter.com/fQU42ZlMsM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 5, 2021

Rep. @CoriBush on CBSN responding to critics who point out she spent roughly $70,000 on private security while calling to defund the police: https://t.co/GHcR9qFVxG pic.twitter.com/GhCLha7BNR — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 5, 2021

Amazing, right?

Well, given Bush’s hypocritical insanity and her increasingly powerful Democratic Party megaphone, it’s only natural that Fox News’ Peter Doocy would ask White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to comment on Bush’s remarks.

"I think we shouldn't lose the forest from the trees here," Jen Psaki says when asked why Democrats like Rep. Cori Bush are still calling to defund the police. Noting the “majority” of Democrats oppose the idea — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 5, 2021

Watch:

Peter Doocy asks about Rep. Cori Bush's defund the police comments and pushes Jen Psaki on the Biden narrative that Democrats don't want to defund the police. Psaki revisits the White House's claims that Republicans are doing more to defund the police than Democrats. pic.twitter.com/UcSbHgm74k — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 5, 2021

Remember when liberals flipped out at Kayleigh McEnany for spinning on Donald Trump’s behalf? McEnany had nothing on Jen Psaki.

The same lead spokesperson who pushed Biden into extending the eviction moratorium, now does not speak for Democrats “defunding police”? https://t.co/jVQVTgUOND — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) August 5, 2021

It takes a special kind of chutzpah to stand up there at that podium day in and day out and keep telling Americans not to believe their lying eyes and ears.

Every American should listen to Jen Psaki's answer to the question about Cori Bush's comments on defunding the police. This elitist administration doesn't give a rip about the lives of the American people who are threatened by escalating violence in their neighborhoods every day. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August 5, 2021

They think we’re stupid. — Tricia Woodall (@TriciaWoodall) August 5, 2021

They really do.

Nothing but a flaming gaslight.