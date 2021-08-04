Yesterday, Joe Biden announced an extension to the eviction moratorium, despite the fact that the Supreme Court had already ruled the moratorium unconstitutional. Biden made the announcement fully aware of the Supreme Court’s ruling, but he figured he might as well go for it because hey, at least it would buy tenants some time before it got struck down again.

We feel like we really need to emphasize that Biden knew that this move wasn’t legally sound. Because CNN doesn’t seem to be clear on that:

“Even if he’s not sure they’re legal”? He’s very sure they’re not legal, CNN. What kind of a headline is that?

It’s actually exactly the kind of headline you’d slap on an “analysis” as shamelessly intellectually dishonest as Stephen Collinson’s.

Collinson writes:

Even President Joe Biden doesn’t know whether his new federal eviction moratorium for renters is legal and sustainable. But crushing humanitarian and political pressure left him no choice but to take a chance on an emergency move.

Biden had no choice but to make a blatantly unconstitutional call! It was necessary to save the American people from a malfunctioning political system:

To head off mass evictions, the White House came up with a classic Washington fudge — not unfamiliar in an era of Capitol Hill gridlock — in which presidents, especially Democrats, have improvised with executive power to shield constituencies from consequences of a malfunctioning political system.

Classic Washington Fudge! Classic Biden!

More:

The President told reporters on Tuesday that he had sought advice from constitutional scholars and still didn’t have a complete picture about the chances of the new moratorium passing muster in the courts.

“I can’t tell you. I don’t know. There are a few scholars who say it will and others who say it’s not likely to,” the President said.

“But at a minimum, by the time it gets litigated, it will probably give some additional time while we’re getting that $45 billion out to people who are in fact behind in the rent and don’t have the money.”

Collinson keeps insisting that Joe Biden’s not sure about the legality of the moratorium extension, but Collinson’s own reporting on Biden’s remarks and actions totally undercuts that.

We’re accustomed to pathetic so-called analyses by Stephen Collinson, but this one may take the cake.

Bear in mind that Mary Katharine Ham regularly appears on CNN, but she knows BS when she sees it and isn’t afraid to call CNN for it. And they deserve to get called out for this.

Neither does CNN, evidently.

It’s a terrible take, actually. Utter garbage.

It certainly was:

Facts First™.

Let us know when you find them.

