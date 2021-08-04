A recent CNN “analysis” explained that Joe Biden’s unconstitutional extension of the eviction moratorium is ackshually OK if you really stop and think about it.

President Biden shows he's ready to make drastic moves in the Covid-19 fight — even if he's not sure they're legal | Analysis https://t.co/mCii9gqgtd — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 4, 2021

Never mind that Joe Biden’s decision to completely ignore the Supreme Court and the law was very deliberate and that he admitted to seeking out yes-man lawyers who would tell him what he wanted to hear. The point is that America needs him to do unconstitutional things so we can get through the COVID19 pandemic.

Not to be outdone, the Washington Post has weighed in with an analysis of their own:

Analysis: After days of his administration suggesting that it couldn’t do this legally, it did it anyway. And Biden isn’t really trying to put a good face on that, either. https://t.co/CvBCg1X02N — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 4, 2021

Get a look at the headline:

“Biden is violating the Constitution & his oath of office but we think it’s well worth it!” ~ @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/l5SoaYNFgZ — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) August 4, 2021

“Maybe it’s illegal, but it’s worth it.” Do they hear themselves?

Media firefighters are wildly contorting themselves to justify a blatantly unconstitutional power grab by the Democratic president.

Nixon: When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal. Biden: When the President does it it's illegal, but YOLO. pic.twitter.com/QVETETPSAO — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) August 4, 2021

What an insane time to be alive.

A return to normalcy! Refreshing! pic.twitter.com/W2FC8OaTGY — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 4, 2021

snuggling up on the couch under a blanket with my dear precious big beautiful norms. pic.twitter.com/hDZLGXKe5V — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 4, 2021

Where is the coalition of the very concerned principled norms crowd? Awfully quiet. pic.twitter.com/vaSjAhkTKm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2021

You can hear a pin drop.

This was 100% pushed by journalists. https://t.co/i2XFLHGAnj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2021

This is exactly what the media class wanted:

This directive from Biden today was pretty much more extreme than anything Obama tried (DACA is arguable but that doesn't affect private landlords*really). His CDC is threatening private property owners with prison. It's off the wall insane. https://t.co/UeK99pqabw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2021

It will get struck down but it's entirely beside the point. The point is they tested and tried it. Journalists told him to do it. His admin followed them, ignoring a SCOTUS ruling. His party that controls congress deferred to it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2021

This is pretty much the first in what's going to come of our media telling Democrats and a Democrat president to simply ignore SCOTUS rulings. It happens just like this. Not with a bent, but with a confused old man and Werthers. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2021

If journalists (Yamiche) are out telling the President to just ignore the Supreme Court, where do you think that leads? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2021

The right or and GOP better figure this out, because that's where "illegitimate stolen SCOTUS seats" is going for them. It's that simple. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2021

He said he didn't have the authority to do what he did today. Then journalists chastised him on Twitter. So his admin reversed and did it anyway. Never mind the law. This admin exists to serve journalists on Twitter and not much more. That's it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2021

And the journalists exist to serve the administration. It’s like some deranged symbiotic relationship.

Democracy dies in broad daylight pic.twitter.com/872aiJUZCq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 4, 2021

And journalism killed it.