A recent CNN “analysis” explained that Joe Biden’s unconstitutional extension of the eviction moratorium is ackshually OK if you really stop and think about it.

Never mind that Joe Biden’s decision to completely ignore the Supreme Court and the law was very deliberate and that he admitted to seeking out yes-man lawyers who would tell him what he wanted to hear. The point is that America needs him to do unconstitutional things so we can get through the COVID19 pandemic.

Not to be outdone, the Washington Post has weighed in with an analysis of their own:

Get a look at the headline:

“Maybe it’s illegal, but it’s worth it.” Do they hear themselves?

Media firefighters are wildly contorting themselves to justify a blatantly unconstitutional power grab by the Democratic president.

What an insane time to be alive.

You can hear a pin drop.

This is exactly what the media class wanted:

And the journalists exist to serve the administration. It’s like some deranged symbiotic relationship.

And journalism killed it.

