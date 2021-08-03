In a press conference today, New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed that an investigation into allegations against Andrew Cuomo concluded that he has sexually harassed multiple women.

New York Times Washington correspondent Maggie Haberman was watching it, and she couldn’t help but be struck by something:

Interesting wording there, Maggie.

Oh no! She’s said too much.

Inquiring minds really want to know.

If only.

And it’s so strange that the press and Dem operatives would be on the same page.

Not a great look for you and the journalist class, Maggie.

