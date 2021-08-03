As Andrew Cuomo shamelessly attempts to dodge the fallout from the investigation concluding that he sexually harassed multiple women over a period of several years, let’s not forget about his dear kid brother Chris Cuomo. Chris Cuomo, if you’ll recall, advised the Luv Guv on navigating the sexual harassment allegations against him — and he faced no real consequences from CNN for it.

Well, with everything going on today, now seems like a good time to shift at least some of the focus over to CNN, what with the tremendous conflict of interest as well as the all-around fluffing of Andrew Cuomo.

Yet again, a not-insignificant part of this is a CNN media scandal. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 3, 2021

And Drew Holden is shining a light on a not-insignificant part of the Twitter bio for Chris Cuomo’s CNN show, “Cuomo Prime Time”:

You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/GZ4Pt0mcH0 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 3, 2021

No one gets a pass!*

*Some restrictions may apply.