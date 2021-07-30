Nancy Pelosi has an insatiable bloodlust. How else can we explain her decision to pose for a photo op with other people — including two children! — without socially distancing and staying masked up?

Especially when she insists on doubling down like this?

Not only did Nancy Pelosi stand up there at that podium with her naked face exposed, but she didn’t even put her mask on when she finished speaking.

Pelosi is doing a great job on this. Has she yet even come close to adhering to her own rules? https://t.co/zcrQjZZYF9 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 30, 2021

Where are the capitol police? Why aren’t they arresting her and fining her based on her own orders? — Dustin Call (@dlcall5) July 30, 2021

Well, as we reminded you earlier, Nancy was sure to leave an exception for members of Congress like her when she ordered Capitol Police to arrest unmasked congressional staffers and visitors.

They can’t go a day without contradicting themselves — jacobs (@jacobs38761207) July 30, 2021

They’re consistently intellectually consistent. And there’s no doubt it’s intentional.