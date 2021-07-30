Yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered Capitol Police to arrest staffers and visitors in violation of the House’s renewed mask mandate.

In today’s edition of Pelosi’s abuse of power, Capitol Police have been directed to arrest staff and visitors to comply with her mask mandate for vaccinated individuals. For Members, they advise not arresting but “reporting Members to SAA for their failure to comply.” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/MtgGUndSIO — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) July 29, 2021

In that case, somebody needs to report Nancy Pelosi ASAP:

Nancy Pelosi takes off mask, breaking her own mandate, for a photo. pic.twitter.com/dxGIs4zHtT — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 30, 2021

How dare she?! And with children present?!

OMG NANCY PELOSI BE KILLING THE KIDDIES! https://t.co/ON5WbjdeZe — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 30, 2021

Those kids don't look old enough to be vaccinated. https://t.co/nR6FOIzAUm — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 30, 2021

Ho, ho! Hey, hey! How many kids did she kill today?

Some are more equal than others… — Kelsie MC (@Starbie888) July 30, 2021

Rules are only enforced based on who they want to punish. https://t.co/Z0OQSbQ0iA — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 30, 2021

She particularly wants to punish children and their parents, apparently.

Is there a "photo op" exception to her rules? https://t.co/Al00kMNxxm — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) July 30, 2021

I guess the virus can’t spread while they’re taking pictures apparently. All political theater — Anthony Barbone (@anthony_barbone) July 30, 2021

There's a "If it inconveniences me, then the risk is tolerable" exclusion. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 30, 2021

Actually, Nancy Pelosi really did make sure that she could violate the rules she expects other lesser people to follow:

Capitol Police will arrest any 'visitor or staff' on House side of Capitol for refusing to comply with Nancy Pelosi's renewed mask mandate In nod to Constitution, which says members of Congress are 'privileged from Arrest' in most cases at Capitol, they won't be arrested https://t.co/qf6UXF7o8A — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) July 29, 2021

This blatant disregard for science cannot be tolerated.

YOU CANNOT HAVE IT BOTH WAYS. She should be fined by the House…by her own stated rules. Right? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 30, 2021

Nancy Pelosi needs to lead by example. And if that means having herself arrested, so be it.