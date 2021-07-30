Yesterday, Joe Biden told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that he never said that fully vaccinated people would no longer need to wear masks and also that when he said that thing he didn’t say, “it was true at the time.”

If you’re a reasonably intelligent person, you watched that and saw Joe Biden trying unsuccessfully to weasel his way out of getting called out for totally contradicting himself.

And if you’re CNN’s Chris Cuomo, your takeaway is this:

That take is just so quintessentially Chris Cuomo … *chef’s kiss*

Like, there’s the irony of him accusing Peter Doocy of “bad media practice of adding to division by projecting ignorance as animus,” which describes CNN’s model of Real News™ perfectly.

And then there’s the idea that Doocy’s totally fair and reasonable question was a “gotcha question.”

He’s smaht!

Alas, there’s no cure for neckbrain.

