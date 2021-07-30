Yesterday, Joe Biden told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that he never said that fully vaccinated people would no longer need to wear masks and also that when he said that thing he didn’t say, “it was true at the time.”

DOOCY: You said "If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask." BIDEN: "That's true. That was true at the time." pic.twitter.com/xAG2vwCADo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2021

If you’re a reasonably intelligent person, you watched that and saw Joe Biden trying unsuccessfully to weasel his way out of getting called out for totally contradicting himself.

And if you’re CNN’s Chris Cuomo, your takeaway is this:

The problem: Not only a gotcha question that shows a lack of understanding by the asker but is proof of bad media practice of adding to division by projecting ignorance as animus. This is why the vaccinated are held hostage https://t.co/VWWMs6ITqN — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 30, 2021

That take is just so quintessentially Chris Cuomo … *chef’s kiss*

Like, there’s the irony of him accusing Peter Doocy of “bad media practice of adding to division by projecting ignorance as animus,” which describes CNN’s model of Real News™ perfectly.

Why you dissing your business model? https://t.co/q8R3FAFbOR — Cranky "Viral Load" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) July 30, 2021

Chris cuomo lecturing about bad media practice 😂 — Joe Vols (@THEjoevols) July 30, 2021

Is waving a giant Q-tip on air an example of good or bad media practice? — Rabbit Å (@rabbitrun60) July 30, 2021

Did you really say “bad media practice”? You are the epitome of bad media. — Bacardibat72 (@BacardiBat72) July 30, 2021

If “bad media practice” had a king, his name would be Fredo. Sit this one out, Chris. — Cancelled Orangutan (@jasons6) July 30, 2021

And then there’s the idea that Doocy’s totally fair and reasonable question was a “gotcha question.”

It's a gotcha question to ask the president about a conflicting statement he made about "science" only a few days ago? https://t.co/r0jQ5tKrXZ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 30, 2021

Sorry people are holding the President to his words. This must be rough for you. — Plissken (@LukePlissken) July 30, 2021

This is not a gotcha question. It is a legitimate question about the lack of logical consistency in this administration's policy. The ignorance is yours, not theirs. https://t.co/4dOJ4ayjkQ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 30, 2021

He’s smaht!

I am fully vaccinated and I don’t feel like a hostage at all — Father of 3 (@whiter069) July 30, 2021

now they are starting the “nono it’s actually the vaccinated that are actually being held hostage” nonsense they are vile, evil people who have no shame you know who they are if anyone seriously thinks someone like me is holding them back, i apologize for absolutely nothing https://t.co/i0XefNq3kw — honey bun (@ilikehoneybuns) July 30, 2021

"The vaccinated are hostages." Is the dumbest thing I've heard a cable news guy say in months. This guy's brain is lodged in his neck. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 30, 2021

Alas, there’s no cure for neckbrain.

You don’t know what quarantine means. https://t.co/UPfyxr7OHY — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) July 30, 2021

"Bad media practice" is rich coming from the guy who did a whole special on his Covid experience after breaking quarantine to go look at his *undeveloped* property in the Hamptons https://t.co/QUOwS1iOvL — Peter Como (@peter_como) July 30, 2021

You broke quarantine and lied about it, you goof. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 30, 2021