After President Biden’s speech about Covid-19 where he reminded the unvaccinated that they “don’t have to die” and told the fully vaccinated in certain areas that they should continue to mask up, he was hit with a question from Peter Doocy. The Fox News reporter reminded Biden of what he said just a couple months ago. At first Biden denied having said that, but then explained to Doocy why the flip-flop took place:

DOOCY: You said "If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask." BIDEN: "That's true. That was true at the time." pic.twitter.com/xAG2vwCADo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2021

Somebody needs to crochet “that was true at the time” on a pillow and put it on an Oval Office couch!

Throughout his 40 year plus career Joe Biden publicly lied repeatedly, and we all knew it. Now you see what happens when you elect someone so willing to not speak the truth but to whatever whenever. https://t.co/SinKbNBQec — Travis Byrom (@TravisCByrom) July 29, 2021

Lol. The goal posts keep on moving. https://t.co/nGcsgU6lbd — Eric Rwem (@EricRwem) July 29, 2021

And they will continue to try and keep them moving.

Perhaps Twitter should flag this May tweet as “true at the time”:

Folks, if you’re fully vaccinated — you no longer need to wear a mask. If you’re not vaccinated yet — go to https://t.co/4MYpWqXVVo to find a shot, and mask up until you’re fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/qcyG2WyCG2 — President Biden (@POTUS) May 13, 2021

