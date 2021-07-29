President Biden delivered some remarks today about the pandemic, and the way this administration is handling their supposed effort to get people vaccinated is the most counterproductive thing ever.

Biden said that in “hot spots” around the country, people who are vaccinated should wear masks so they don’t spread the virus to the unvaccinated:

So now the vaccinated are the spreaders?

That’s the impression he’s giving and the White House either doesn’t realize it or doesn’t care.

As for the unvaccinated, Biden, who in his remarks said there’s too much “fear and misinformation” out there, said something that sounds a little fearful:

Probably the least effective way of actually staying informed is “reading the news” from outlets that Biden would recommend.

