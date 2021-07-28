CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recently admitted that they currently have no data suggesting that the Delta variant of COVID19 is any more dangerous to children than OG COVID19:

CDC Director on mask mandates for children: CNN: "The Delta variant isn't making kids any sicker is it?" CDC Director: “We don’t have any evidence.” pic.twitter.com/VCTHtAE8bh — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 28, 2021

The CDC has no evidence, but they’re recommending that everyone in K-12 schools, including children, wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

It feels like the CDC isn’t actually basing any of their recommendations on actual science.

It feels like that because that’s exactly what’s happening.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says European-style "health passes" for admission to nightclubs and other venues "may very well be a path forward." pic.twitter.com/KBhS5T7VPq — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 28, 2021

Why would we need health passes going forward if we could be through this in just a couple of weeks?

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says new mask-wearing guidance and more vaccinations could halt rising coronavirus cases in a “couple of weeks.” Where the delta variant is fueling a U.S. surge, the CDC wants vaccinated people to wear masks indoors. https://t.co/0ZySgETHE4 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 28, 2021

More from the AP:

Dr. Rochelle Walensky says new mask-wearing guidance, coupled with higher rates of vaccination against COVID-19, could halt the current escalation of infections in “a couple of weeks.” The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told “CBS This Morning” she hopes more stringent mask-wearing guidelines and other measures won’t be necessary as the country heads into the fall. “We can halt the chain of transmission,” she said. “We can do something if we unify together, if we get people vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated, if we mask in the interim, we can halt this in just a matter of a couple of weeks.”

Just a couple weeks? Where have we heard that before… — Olin Browne (@OlinBrowne) July 28, 2021

Couple of weeks. Heard that before… — ace38 (@ace38) July 28, 2021

Lol they’re really doing “two weeks to stop the spread” again. https://t.co/aAatT4Ksdh — John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 28, 2021

They really are.

Lol, so "two weeks to slow the spread"? Man, that sounds really familiar. It's like I heard the same thing about 70 or 80 weeks ago… — Scott (@dopplerdilemma) July 28, 2021

I read that headline and had deja vu 😵‍💫 — Nykkole (@klaviernetter) July 28, 2021

Two weeks to slow the spread… the sequel? Problem is we are still in the first two weeks to slow the spread 16 months later. https://t.co/DnQWFfXMMd — Brittany (@bccover) July 28, 2021

We are on day 489 of 15 days to slow the spread They will never stop… They will keep it going forever if we let them — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) July 28, 2021

***

