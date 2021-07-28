Dr. Anthony Fauci is legitimately impressive. Because it’s not just anyone who could be so wrong about so many things and still be considered an expert.

It’s not just anyone who could lie so many times to our faces and be considered an honest and virtuous person:

Say what?

What’s changed is that Anthony Fauci presumably had a conscience at one point and now that’s no longer the case.

The only thing Anthony Fauci is an expert at is gaslighting.

And we still see right through him.

Fauci should’ve been gone a long time ago.

