The House mask mandate is back, baby!

Queen of hypocrisy Pelosi reinstates House mask rule, while not wearing a mask. I sued her in federal court yesterday for this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/vqk8iqvUsz — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 28, 2021

Nancy Pelosi’s following the Science™! Her science just happens to be different from the science she expects others to follow.

Of course, the science she expects others to follow isn’t actually scientific. Oh well!

Why is Pelosi speaking right now in the House without a mask on? pic.twitter.com/ajVWQDCYCZ — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) July 28, 2021

Pelosi brings back "hygiene theater" to the House. She walked up to podium with mask on, then took it off to talk for 20 minutes at her weekly press conference. pic.twitter.com/X36zVJxesM — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) July 28, 2021

The important thing isn't that your actions concretely reduce spread of the virus. The important thing is that you show and profess faith in the interventions ordered by the experts. Justification through faith alone. https://t.co/b44rMKLXYN — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) July 28, 2021

Nancy Pelosi won’t put her money where her mouth is. Maybe because her mouth is already too full of lies.

.@SpeakerPelosi: "The Republican party has been delinquent in embracing the science that people need to be vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/AOcSUzNJQU — CSPAN (@cspan) July 28, 2021

Excuse us?

this is misinformation and should be removed by twitter. — Vince Aut Morire (@BedFlag15) July 28, 2021

Where’s @TwitterSafety on this?

Is Pelosi unaware that Donald Trump was responsible for Operation Warp Speed (i.e. a Republican?) @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/jvRSoCLQ4f — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) July 28, 2021

No, she’s aware. She’s just choosing to lie.

I’m old enough to remember operation warp speed — Rohan Cassanova (@irishswamp) July 28, 2021

Nancy Pelosi’s old enough to remember the Alamo, so she damn well remembers Operation Warp Speed.

This is a lie. The vaccine was developed under Republican President Donald Trump, who the Democrats and media mocked for doing so. Republican governors have urged vaccination, so has Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/CVKM96FVve — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 28, 2021

@SpeakerPelosi loves to tell lies. In fact, she revels in them. How stupid do you have to be not to know that Operation Warp Speed took place under a Republican president or to be unaware of the numerous statements by Republican governors in favor of vaccination? But that's Nancy https://t.co/XwME6kp1LL — Brent Jensen (@Allouchsit) July 28, 2021

Trump said to get vaccinated. Repeatedly. Meanwhile, the Biden administration: pic.twitter.com/XolkqCR5wo — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 28, 2021

Kamala Harris literally said she wouldn't take any vaccine that came out under President Trump https://t.co/OHHoPCFoHC — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) July 28, 2021

We have a vaccine because of Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and their team pushing Operation Warp Speed – along with great partners in the private sector. Last year, Kamala Harris said she would not take it if President Trump told her to. So who is slow to the science?!? — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) July 28, 2021

And Pelosi’s claim that she “[knows] a lot about viruses” is just icing on the cake. It’s enough to make you want hurl yourself off of the nearest skyscraper. She’s just a vile, loathsome creature.