The House mask mandate is back, baby!

Nancy Pelosi’s following the Science™! Her science just happens to be different from the science she expects others to follow.

Of course, the science she expects others to follow isn’t actually scientific. Oh well!

Nancy Pelosi won’t put her money where her mouth is. Maybe because her mouth is already too full of lies.

Excuse us?

Where’s @TwitterSafety on this?

No, she’s aware. She’s just choosing to lie.

Nancy Pelosi’s old enough to remember the Alamo, so she damn well remembers Operation Warp Speed.

And Pelosi’s claim that she “[knows] a lot about viruses” is just icing on the cake. It’s enough to make you want hurl yourself off of the nearest skyscraper. She’s just a vile, loathsome creature.

Tags: Donald TrumpNancy PelosiOperation Warp SpeedRepublican Partyrepublicanssciencevaccinationsvaccines