House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, like many Americans, is understandably fed up with the CDC and Biden administration’s COVID19 shenanigans:

Make no mistake—The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 28, 2021

Now, it’s one thing for a washed-up hack like Dan Rather to take umbrage with McCarthy’s frustration. We expect that sort of thing from media firefighters.

But members of Congress are supposed to be above petty beefs. Especially when those members of Congress are ostensibly the torchbearers of political decorum.

So for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to stoop to this is a pretty terrible look not just for her, but for congressional Democrats:

PELOSI on the backlash to mask mandates: "That's the purview of the Capitol physician…nothing to say except we honor it." Q: @GOPLeader McCarthy says it's against the science. PELOSI: "He's such a moron." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 28, 2021

Watch:

When asked by @frankthorp about @GOPLeader’s criticism of the mask mandate being reinstated in the House, @SpeakerPelosi responds as she’s getting in her SUV: “He’s such a moron.” pic.twitter.com/2WUwE3A9wR — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) July 28, 2021

Surely the Speaker of the House knows better than to stoop to such a level, Nancy Pelosi.

If he called her a moron, the media would meltdown about it being sexist or something. https://t.co/JFeEsx9Inc — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) July 28, 2021

Oh, without a doubt. But Nancy Pelosi can engage in the very behaviors that she bristles at and accuses Republicans of, and her fans will love her for it.

Their Queen is a pretender to the throne.

Why is Pelosi speaking right now in the House without a mask on? pic.twitter.com/ajVWQDCYCZ — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) July 28, 2021

Unmasked Pelosi surrounded by unmasked journos and unmasked security while getting into a car with what looks like an unmasked driver calls Kevin McCarthy a "moron" for questioning the new House mask mandate. https://t.co/1OoblhAAnS — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 28, 2021

Update: