Earlier today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “such a moron” for criticizing the new House mask mandate.

When asked by @frankthorp about @GOPLeader’s criticism of the mask mandate being reinstated in the House, @SpeakerPelosi responds as she’s getting in her SUV: “He’s such a moron.” pic.twitter.com/2WUwE3A9wR — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) July 28, 2021

She said that, of course, while not wearing a mask and being accompanied by unmasked security and getting into an SUV being piloted by an unmasked driver.

Anyway, Rep. McCarthy understandably had some thoughts about Pelosi’s insult:

"If she's so brilliant, can she explain to me where the science in the building changes between the House and the Senate," McCarthy tells reporters of Pelosi's comment, per pool. https://t.co/EGvgIhYkg7 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 28, 2021

McCarthy didn’t have to resort to calling Nancy Pelosi a moron to point out that she is not, in fact, following any actual science.

This is a good question. https://t.co/iS0xY1upO5 — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) July 28, 2021

These are good questions, too:

B) McCarthy: "Can she explained to me when the CDC says only vaccinated people need to wear a mask in hotspots? Can she explained to me that DC is a hotspot? When it’s clarified by everybody else it’s not with more than 86% of vaccination within here." C — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 28, 2021

C) McCarthy: :"Can she explain to me the less than 1% affected there. So it’s a lot of questions if she knows so much science explain to me where the science changes in the Rotunda." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 28, 2021

The answer to all of those questions is no. Nancy Pelosi cannot explain any of those things.

Because she doesn’t truly believe in the science.