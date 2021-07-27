We wouldn’t want to be Jen Psaki today. Well, we wouldn’t want to be her any day, if we’re being honest.

But we especially wouldn’t want to be her on a day the CDC is reportedly gearing up to tell vaccinated people to mask up indoors.

If you don’t trust Jen Psaki and Joe Biden, at least trust the public health leaders in their administration who also can’t keep their “science” straight.

It’s an extra step that makes no scientific or logical sense.

Oh, don’t worry. Jen Psaki is having a lot of fun with all this:

“I’m going to shut down the virus.”

“I’m going to shut down the virus.”

“I’m going to shut down the virus.”

Viruses mutate? Is that common knowledge? Next you’ll be telling us that the Pope is Catholic.

Second verse, same as the first:

