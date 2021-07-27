We wouldn’t want to be Jen Psaki today. Well, we wouldn’t want to be her any day, if we’re being honest.

But we especially wouldn’t want to be her on a day the CDC is reportedly gearing up to tell vaccinated people to mask up indoors.

The @PressSec is repeatedly pushed on why the vaccinated need to return to masking in some cases. Her answer? "Because the public health leaders in our administration have made the determination…" — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 27, 2021

If you don’t trust Jen Psaki and Joe Biden, at least trust the public health leaders in their administration who also can’t keep their “science” straight.

Ahead of CDC announcing changed mask guidance, @weijia asks WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki: "What is your message to Americans who are feeling whiplash right now?" Psaki: "Our goal is to save their lives." pic.twitter.com/MDZsnDdeze — The Recount (@therecount) July 27, 2021

CNN's @kaitlancollins asks WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki about the 8+ states with laws prohibiting mask mandates in schools, in light of upcoming CDC announcement recommending masks in schools. Psaki says she's "happy" not to live in one of those states. pic.twitter.com/91rsO25tFH — The Recount (@therecount) July 27, 2021

Fox News WH correspondent Peter Doocy asks why those who are vaccinated are now being advised to wear masks. WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki responds: "That's an extra step given the transmissibility of the virus." pic.twitter.com/WYAO4Xtqk4 — The Recount (@therecount) July 27, 2021

It’s an extra step that makes no scientific or logical sense.

We must trust the latest guidelines public health officials have pulled out of their asses, because "science". https://t.co/56bIbue113 — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) July 27, 2021

"Because we say so." is the new line I guess? Have fun with that. https://t.co/xzkiewAkUA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2021

Oh, don’t worry. Jen Psaki is having a lot of fun with all this:

Jen Psaki defends Biden’s previous optimistic look at beating the coronavirus, noting that he was talking about a "different strain of the virus" — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 27, 2021

“I’m going to shut down the virus.”

I’m going to shut down the virus, not the country. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2020

“I’m going to shut down the virus.”

I'm not going to shut down the country. I'm not going to shut down the economy. I'm going to shut down the virus. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

“I’m going to shut down the virus.”

"I will shut down the virus… no the other virus." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2021

How could they possibly have known viruses constantly mutate?!?! https://t.co/DrTGVCAsQI — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) July 27, 2021

Viruses mutate? Is that common knowledge? Next you’ll be telling us that the Pope is Catholic.

Ohhhhhh. https://t.co/67qojDfa60 — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) July 27, 2021

“Quick! Move the goal posts!” — Adam R (@ajr1701) July 27, 2021

Siri, please take my life. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) July 27, 2021

Second verse, same as the first: