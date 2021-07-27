The New York Times is reporting that the CDC is getting ready to Make Masks Great Again:

CBS News’ reporting echoes the New York Times’:

And here’s PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor:

Oh, well. It’s not like anyone lives with kids under 12!

This should go over well.

That guidance seems significantly more reasonable than one that says “start wearing masks again if you’ve been vaccinated.”

It’s also hard to see a critical mask get vaccinated if the CDC goes through with this guidance.

Evidently not.

Look for a lot of people to be asking that question if the CDC calls for re-masking.

We can’t help but be kind of impressed by how much worse and more incompetent the CDC can make themselves look.

Vaccinations may not be the only things that flatline:

Keep up the good work!

