As we told you, GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger suddenly got very choked up at today’s hearing on the January 6 riots at the Capitol.

Not to be outdone, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff turned on his own waterworks:

Schiff says “it must be an Adam thing today.” Must be. Or maybe it’s just shameless performance art.

They tryna get that Cuomo Emmy. — Fredrick Allen (@FredH85) July 27, 2021

REP Schiff, I'm a Hollywood Exec working on a new movie and would like to speak to you. Please have your people contact my people. — Mostly Peaceful Philanthropist (@JRiles1) July 27, 2021

Those tears are as real as the Russia collusion evidence he claimed to see with those same eyes. — Robert F (@RobertFouquet) July 27, 2021

And speaking of Russia collusion, let’s just actually think about what Schiff is saying for a moment:

Rep. Adam Schiff starts tearing up during the Jan 6 Select Committee hearing: "If we deem elections illegitimate merely because they didn’t go our way rather than trying to do better the next time, then God help us." pic.twitter.com/BHQZHnfilT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 27, 2021

Oh no he didn’t.

“If we deem elections illegitimate merely because they didn’t go our way,” Congressman? If?

There’s no need to frame that as a hypothetical, because Democrats and the Left actually did it. They were so committed to the bit, in fact, that they ran with the “Russia collusion” narrative for years. Some of them are still running with it to this day.

Is he talking about 2016? — Teddy (@TeddyIsland) July 27, 2021

It’s amazing how quickly they forget their own words from 2016-2020. https://t.co/3R7IJH266p — Kerfuffle Actual 🧼🤲🤗 (@shoshido) July 27, 2021

That sounds a lot like the entire 4 years of President Trump's time in office. — Dennis Matthew Lott (@WhataLott) July 27, 2021

If Adam Schiff really wants something to get upset about, it should be the Democratic Party’s utter gluttony for punishment.

He should take his own advice. — Nick (@NickP13) July 27, 2021

And stop with the crocodile tears already.