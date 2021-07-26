The Biden administration is all about travel bans these days. Must stop the spread of COVID19, after all. Especially with the Delta variant flying around.

More from Reuters:

The United States will not lift any existing travel restrictions “at this point” due to concerns over the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant and the rising number of U.S. coronavirus cases, a White House official told Reuters. The decision, which comes after a senior level White House meeting late Friday, means the long-running travel restrictions that have barred much of the world’s population from the United States since 2020 will not be lifted in the short term. “Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” the official told Reuters, citing the spread of the Delta variant in the United States and abroad.

If the science behind The Science™ is unclear to you, you’re not alone.

I cannot wrap my head around the fact that my government is ACTIVELY punishing my family by keeping us separated from our loved ones for no reason other than some political garbage. This is not scientific. This is just pure cruelty. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 26, 2021

There is one reason: Europeans aren't a political priority to Democrats. Lift ban on seven African/Muslim majority countries?! Day one of taking office! Practically opening our southern border?! Let's do it! Let grandparents from Europe be with their American grandkids? NOPE. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 26, 2021

I work in political communications for a living. I try to be pretty dispassionate about most things. But this has me in tears this morning. Why is my own country – my own president – hurting my family?! I do not understand the cruelty. I just don't get it. #LoveIsNotTourism — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 26, 2021

Absolutely devastating. Our family remains kept apart by this cruel, unscientific travel ban, while people from places with much more COVID can come. The Biden Administration's power-grab is inhumane and illogical. #LoveIsNotTourism #BidenBlockade https://t.co/5fLvHQFfQL — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 26, 2021

And if it’s inhumane and illogical, Jen Psaki will defend it:

Jen Psaki: Travel restrictions will remain in place for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/mojW5wL1Pr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 26, 2021

And we’re just supposed to accept it as our new reality.

#BREAKING: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announces the U.S. will maintain all travel restrictions and NOT be lifting any of them anytime soon because of the Delta variant. The Biden administration is continuing its policy of family separations #LoveIsNotTourism pic.twitter.com/cuOy6ZRsRR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 26, 2021

And the fact that the Biden administration is evidently unconcerned with “tourists” flocking into the country over our southern border only makes this policy even more insane.

southern border still wide open though https://t.co/ARRVCIMLto — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) July 26, 2021

No travel restrictions there!

Meanwhile, at our southern border: https://t.co/7A25dB6tUp — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 26, 2021

Can someone please ask about the lack of travel restrictions in place at the Southern Border? — Paul Ogg (@JustOGG) July 26, 2021

Unless you're an illegal alien on the Southern border. Then bring on the Delta variant! https://t.co/U6P8Vggbn2 — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) July 26, 2021

*Some restrictions apply. Offer void on America's southern border. See your local coyote for more details. https://t.co/7zBvKLSYiD pic.twitter.com/j1iSXjQfb6 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 26, 2021

This is all kinds of wrong. The Biden administration knows it and just expects us to go along with it. For our own good.

Reminder — journalists get to go have fun at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics watching Team #USA while the rest of us won't be able to go anywhere to do anything or see anyone anytime soon. And we will suck it up and like it…or something. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 26, 2021

How about following the actual science for a change?

Weird how badly Biden hates science, the U.S. economy, and “our European allies.” https://t.co/wGPeXocG6D — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2021

Cruel. Unscientific. Offensive. Illogical. Europeans are being treated like public health risks to Americans. Europe is not the Third World. #LoveIsNotTourism https://t.co/cy2KvzeXYG — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 26, 2021