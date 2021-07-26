The Biden administration is all about travel bans these days. Must stop the spread of COVID19, after all. Especially with the Delta variant flying around.

More from Reuters:

The United States will not lift any existing travel restrictions “at this point” due to concerns over the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant and the rising number of U.S. coronavirus cases, a White House official told Reuters.

The decision, which comes after a senior level White House meeting late Friday, means the long-running travel restrictions that have barred much of the world’s population from the United States since 2020 will not be lifted in the short term.

“Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” the official told Reuters, citing the spread of the Delta variant in the United States and abroad.

If the science behind The Science™ is unclear to you, you’re not alone.

And if it’s inhumane and illogical, Jen Psaki will defend it:

And we’re just supposed to accept it as our new reality.

And the fact that the Biden administration is evidently unconcerned with “tourists” flocking into the country over our southern border only makes this policy even more insane.

No travel restrictions there!

This is all kinds of wrong. The Biden administration knows it and just expects us to go along with it. For our own good.

How about following the actual science for a change?

