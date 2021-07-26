About a month ago VP Kamala Harris said that “extreme progress” was being made in addressing the border surge:

Fox News’ Bill Melugin helps make it clear with a fresh batch of photos and videos that it all depends on what Harris’ definition of “progress” is:

Trending

“Extreme progress,” but for whom?

Meanwhile, Cubans are being told not to bother to flee to the U.S. because they’ll only be sent away to a different country.

Again, perhaps the Biden administration and Democrats believe this is progress.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill Meluginborder securityillegal immigrationJoe Biden