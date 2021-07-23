Earlier this week, Jen Psaki revealed that there have been breakthrough cases of COVID19 at the White House that the public hadn’t been made aware of.

Psaki clarifies to @edokeefe there have been other breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the White House that have not been publicly disclosed. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 20, 2021

O'Keefe: "You confirmed today there's been a breakthrough case."

Psaki: "Yep."

O'Keefe: "But you're also confirming there have been other breakthrough cases?"

Psaki: "Yep."

O'Keefe: "But you had not previously disclosed that there had been?"

Psaki: "And — that's correct." — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 20, 2021

Now that it’s been a few days, maybe she’s ready to share some more information with us about what’s going on.

Or maybe not:

A reporter asked Circle-Back-Psaki to release the number of break-through COVID cases in the White House. REPORTER: "Are you trying to hide something?" JEN: "Why do you need to have that information?" REPORTER: "For the case of transparency, the interest of the public…" pic.twitter.com/v3nHJ4fuoM — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 23, 2021

The public certainly has a vested interest in knowing about breakthrough COVID19 cases. What’s with the secrecy, Jen?

Why do you need that information? Excuse me? — Goldie Elaine (@GoldieElaine2) July 23, 2021

Look how flustered she got, too. — Conan the Bernsbarian (@EarlNoahBernsby) July 23, 2021

That can happen when you’ve got to come up with an excuse for keeping the public in the dark.

Seems an odd time for the Biden administration to cop a "none of your business" attitude with the people who got them elected. https://t.co/hIkCpmyxN9 — Safe Spaces Media and the Toxic Something Podcast (@SafeSpacesMedia) July 23, 2021

Sure does.

ThE mOsT tRaNsPaReNt AdMiNiStRaTiOn In HiStOrY — Justin”To The Moon”Tucker 🇺🇸🚀 (@Blackhawks19x_x) July 23, 2021

Shocking that the self-described “most transparent administration in history” even has to ask this dumb question. https://t.co/rqsHkS13iD — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 23, 2021

Life comes at you fast. The Biden campaign (and media) consistently attacked the Trump admin for not being transparent about staff outbreaks. Now they’re asking why media even needs this info. https://t.co/jcF6IHoNVf pic.twitter.com/h7RRWV2pR8 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 23, 2021

There’s nothing transparent about the Biden administration — except for their shadiness.

