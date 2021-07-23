Earlier this week, Jen Psaki revealed that there have been breakthrough cases of COVID19 at the White House that the public hadn’t been made aware of.

Now that it’s been a few days, maybe she’s ready to share some more information with us about what’s going on.

Or maybe not:

The public certainly has a vested interest in knowing about breakthrough COVID19 cases. What’s with the secrecy, Jen?

That can happen when you’ve got to come up with an excuse for keeping the public in the dark.

Sure does.

There’s nothing transparent about the Biden administration — except for their shadiness.

