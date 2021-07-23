Yesterday, Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey said “it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks” for new COVID19 cases:

Asked what it will take to up the vaccination rate in Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL) snaps: “I don’t know, you tell me! Folks supposed to have common sense. It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks.” (For more context, Ivey signed a ban on vaccine passports back in May.) pic.twitter.com/ZUMVDm4QHi — The Recount (@therecount) July 23, 2021

Jen Psaki was asked about Ivey’s remarks at today’s White House press briefing:

Um, no. Unvaccinated people are not a threat to vaccinated people. pic.twitter.com/t25X8E26pY — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 23, 2021

On its face, there’s nothing wrong with asking Psaki for the White House’s comment on Ivey’s remarks. But the reporter messed up when she asked if the Biden administration should “be taking a sharper tone against unvaccinated people for putting vaccinated people at risk.” Because in that moment, she’s lending credence to a decidedly anti-science perspective.

A reporter just said during the White House briefing that the unvaccinated are a threat to the vaccinated. That is not true. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 23, 2021

Breakthrough COVID19 cases will happen. We saw that with the Texas Democrats’ stunt and the ensuing fallout. But the data demonstrate that people who are fully vaccinated are in a much better position to recover from COVID19 infections they contract after receiving the vaccine. Saying that unvaccinated people put vaccinated people at risk deliberately undermines vaccine confidence and promotes hesitancy, plain and simple.

This is anti vaxx propaganda. My vaccine protects me. Yours protects you. That’s how this works. https://t.co/HJvC1ZRceC — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 23, 2021

That’s how this works. There is literally a zero percent chance that everyone in America will elect to get the COVID19 vaccine. The best we can do is hope that as many people as possible get vaccinated and continue to live our lives the way we did after the discoveries of other vaccines for other diseases.

That's the whole reason why you get a vaccine!! Has science lost all reason? If that's the truth that they are pedaling, then why get the vaccine in the first place…either it works or it does not work…you can't have it both ways… pic.twitter.com/NahkcXtrd9 — CTO3 Zexerz ☠🤘🐶 (@Zexerz01) July 23, 2021

Americans shouldn’t be looking to media for medical expertise or advice.