Earlier this month, Jen Psaki attempted to downplay the potential ethical issues surrounding Hunter Biden selling his “art”:

Fast-forward to recently, when we learned that buyers and potential buyers’ identities would not, in fact, be kept secret from Hunter Biden and the Biden administration.

For what it’s worth, Walter Shaub, former United States Office of Government Ethics Director under President Barack Obama and current senior ethics fellow at the Project on Government Oversight, has been calling out the Biden administration over this art deal as well as over other questionable deals suggesting special treatment from the Biden administration.

And on CNN this morning, Shaub continued to draw attention to the shadiness of it all:

You’d have to work very hard not to admit that, at best, this looks really, really bad for Joe and Hunter Biden.

