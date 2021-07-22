On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki provided even more spin on the story of Hunter Biden’s art sales. Earlier this month Psaki told reporters that the identities of any buyers would not be known to Hunter or his father, the president. Then these kinds of reports started to drop:

After that it was spin time at the presser:

“Child”? Please.

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York summed up what the Biden White House hopes everybody is thinking:

Well, who wouldn’t be convinced by that ironclad guarantee of ethical purity?

At the briefing, Psaki called it Hunter Biden’s “profession,” which has apparently replaced “lawyer” or “Burisma board member.”

They’d be worth less than 50 cents now if he wasn’t the son of the president.

Can you imagine the 24/7 freakout if Trump were in office and one of his children suddenly had a high-paying art career?

Tags: byron yorkHunter BidenJoe BidenWhite House