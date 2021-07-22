After the White House said earlier this month that potential buyers of the work by budding artist Hunter Biden would remain anonymous to alleviate any ethics concerns. Then this story dropped:

And with that, WH press secretary Jen Psaki went into spin mode at today’s briefing

Katie Pavlich noticed a word Psaki used in her spin:

Wow, that career switch was sudden:

It seems like only yesterday that his “profession” was a lawyer and Burisma board member.

Perhaps that’s why Psaki referred to Hunter as a “child.”

