After the White House said earlier this month that potential buyers of the work by budding artist Hunter Biden would remain anonymous to alleviate any ethics concerns. Then this story dropped:

Hunter Biden expected to meet with potential art buyers before anonymous sales https://t.co/YgY17YaJDH — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 21, 2021

And with that, WH press secretary Jen Psaki went into spin mode at today’s briefing

Jen Psaki tries to spin Hunter Biden's face-to-face meetings with prospective buyers of his art: "Hunter Biden, just like any child of a president, should be able to pursue their professions and their passions." pic.twitter.com/871FI8U9PW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 22, 2021

Katie Pavlich noticed a word Psaki used in her spin:

The White House is now referring to Hunter Biden's hobby of blowing paint through a glass straw as his "profession" — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 22, 2021

Wow, that career switch was sudden:

Wow, and I thought Hunter was into Energy. LMAO! 😝 https://t.co/91QmCdrJtD — Jack Bones 🇺🇸 (@JackBones10) July 22, 2021

It seems like only yesterday that his “profession” was a lawyer and Burisma board member.

I’ll take the White House has lost its damn mind for $1600, Alex https://t.co/d6XhC7JVeT — Stephanie (@StephHoover8) July 22, 2021

a true pro, experienced in all aspects of the straw https://t.co/RrTagg2I2e — Wat Compyler (@hayanahaiya) July 22, 2021

They keep using that word "profession". I don't think it means what they think it means. https://t.co/nhW5exmNYs — Kelly Horsley (@kellyhorsley) July 22, 2021

He's been training for this moment his entire life. https://t.co/HONc7agM7J — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 22, 2021

So, he's a first grader? Got it. https://t.co/L3oBLvKzBX — Live Free Or D☀️b Hard (@otterlivefree) July 22, 2021

Just like any other 3rd grader https://t.co/UZVommBMHB — DebbieMutdoschSnyder🇺🇸 (@gun72fin) July 22, 2021

Perhaps that’s why Psaki referred to Hunter as a “child.”