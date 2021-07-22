Nancy Pelosi’s got some news for all the skeptics out there who think that her goal in forming the January 6 select committee is to “get Trump”:

Speaker Pelosi: "We're there to get the truth, not to get Trump." https://t.co/mtfxKRxLwG pic.twitter.com/vrIBaEhTm9 — The Hill (@thehill) July 22, 2021

Pelosi also claims there that “Trump … seems to be what the other side is obsessed with.” It’s not the GOP who’s obsessed with Trump, Nancy.

It seems pretty fair at this point to conclude that Nancy Pelosi is full of it.

her pants are on fire… — clsb (@clsb13) July 22, 2021

BS — Avery Zybarth (@ezavery) July 22, 2021

Whether or not you personally believe that Donald Trump is ultimately responsible for the January 6 riots at the Capitol, if you’re intellectually honest, you should be able to acknowledge that the January 6 commission is very much about getting Donald Trump. It just is. And Pelosi et al. should just be upfront about it instead of pretending otherwise. If they wanted people to believe that their focus is on the truth as opposed to Trump, they shouldn’t’ve spent the past several months — and years, really — making everything about Donald Trump.

At this point, Nancy Pelosi and Democrats can’t blame people for being skeptical.