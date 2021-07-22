House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly considering adding GOP congressman and outspoken Donald Trump critic Adam Kinzinger to the select committee on the January 6 riots:

NEWS: Speaker Pelosi is considering adding GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the select committee on Jan. 6, sources tell me. When asked at a presser earlier today whether she'd appoint any Republicans to the panel, Pelosi said: "We'll see." — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) July 22, 2021

And @BennieGThompson, chairman of the select committee, confirmed to @mkraju just now that the idea of adding Kinzinger "has been discussed.” He added that Kinzinger would be a “welcome addition” — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) July 22, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering naming GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to join the select committee investigating the deadly January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. Via @MZanona and @mkraju https://t.co/h0nUoFW2Vw — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) July 22, 2021

Honestly, we could see it. Kinzinger seems like the perfect pick for Pelosi, because he’s a Republican whose personal aversion to Donald Trump has caused him to be more open to renouncing some of his professed conservatism. Pelosi might think that Kinzinger lends her side more credibility. And there are people out there who’d agree with her.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering appointing Republican Adam Kinzinger along with Liz Cheney to the January 6th, committee. This will show it's not a political stunt that Kevin McCarthy is making it out to be. As a veteran, I'm grateful for her dedication to her oath. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 22, 2021

uh, the opposite is true here, bud. https://t.co/N60ZxyE4rQ — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) July 22, 2021

See, that’s the thing: choosing Kinzinger would suggest that Pelosi’s critics are right to be concerned about Democrats using the committee as an opportunity to go after Donald Trump as opposed to getting to the bottom of the riots in earnest.

Anyway, we fully expect out-and-proud partisans like Trump-supporter-turned-liberal-Dem David Weissman to champion the addition of Adam Kinzinger to the committee. But one would think that an ostensibly objective journalist like John Harwood would at least try to sound a little more objective when he covers it.

Alas, John Harwood gonna John Harwood:

per CNN colleague @MZanona, Pelosi making Jan 6 select committee more bipartisan by appointing Adam Kinzinger to join Liz Cheney on panel the fact that Cheney and Kinzinger embrace reality/tell the truth may make them outcasts within GOP caucus, but they are still Republicans — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 22, 2021

God forbid Harwood simply report that Pelosi may appoint Adam Kinzinger to the committee. He could’ve stopped there and been fine. But he just had to go and editorialize by emphasizing that Kinzinger and Liz Cheney “embrace reality/tell the truth.”

Of course Harwood’s CNN colleague Jim Acosta would retweet it:

Real News™ (Mr. President) men of a feather, you know.

the only kinds of people who can add value to a Congressional investigation, whatever the party label, are those seeking to illuminate rather than obscure the truth — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 22, 2021

If John Harwood honestly believes that Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney’s sole intentions are to “illuminate” the truth when they have both been very vocal about their belief that Donald Trump is to blame for the riots, then he’s delusional. Kinzinger and Cheney have just as much of an agenda as everyone else does.

And if Harwood knows that and is pretending otherwise, then he’s obscuring the truth for his followers.

So she handpicked those who already agree with her.

This commission is not looking into anything, is has a pre-written agenda to announce the worst outcome before it commences. https://t.co/Kj1mPhqSPc — Brad Slager – In Trouble More Than Pres. Biden (@MartiniShark) July 22, 2021

Correct.

Only someone as simpleminded as you are would think that Liz Cheney and Kinzinger are in any way representative of the Republican Party. https://t.co/G30hZFlk4D — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 22, 2021

Adding Kinzinger to the panel is the same as adding a CNN or MSNBC contributor. https://t.co/OC0q8Jq47F — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 22, 2021

No wonder Harwood’s so excited.