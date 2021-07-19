After the MSM helped secure the 2016 GOP presidential nomination — and then the White House — for Donald Trump, they spent the next several years counting down the days until he’d be gone.

Well, there’s definitely something to be said about being careful what you wish for:

BuzzFeed’s the only outlet with an increase, and it’s a relatively slight increase. And aside from Fox News, all of the outlets have a decidedly liberal bent.

And check out ABC News and Forbes. Yiiiiikes.

Trending

The media have a fevah … and the only cure is Donald Trump.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpMSMnews sitestrafficwebsites