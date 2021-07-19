After the MSM helped secure the 2016 GOP presidential nomination — and then the White House — for Donald Trump, they spent the next several years counting down the days until he’d be gone.

Well, there’s definitely something to be said about being careful what you wish for:

The post-Trump news slump continues online. Traffic has declined at leading news sites almost every month since January peak and from a year ago. Latest figures from ComScore: pic.twitter.com/OR8KhPJlXT — Paul Farhi (@farhip) July 19, 2021

BuzzFeed’s the only outlet with an increase, and it’s a relatively slight increase. And aside from Fox News, all of the outlets have a decidedly liberal bent.

And check out ABC News and Forbes. Yiiiiikes.

Without Trump, the Atlantic has lost *more than half* of its online audience in the last year alone. The NYT and the Guardian have lost 1/3 of theirs. MSNBC and CNN's cable ratings are even worse. Trump single-handedly saved this industry for 4 years. https://t.co/IrTuQ26m3o — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 19, 2021

And it's why he continues to be the focus of their daily news cycles while writing Biden off as just 'boring' https://t.co/UWBwzQ5H8K — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2021

Lmaooooooo! The media owes Donnie some money https://t.co/aQR8hafepB — WilHova (@WilHovaJr) July 19, 2021

No wonder the MSM basically colluded with the guy to get him elected. https://t.co/qLHax5spiu — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) July 19, 2021

The media have a fevah … and the only cure is Donald Trump.