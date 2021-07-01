Yesterday, armchair energy expert AOC dismissed the concerns of people who believe it’d be a bad idea to shut down the coal plant that helps to keep the lights on in Puerto Rico.

Fortunately, author and Center for Industrial Progress founder and president Alex Epstein is an actual energy expert, and he’s thus pretty qualified to explain why AOC’s position is the foolish one:

At today's Congressional hearing, Rep. @AOC advocated shutting down "tomorrow" the reliable, resilient coal plant that provides *20%* of electricity-challenged Puerto Rico's electricity. I tried to convince her that this would be beyond devastating to the people of Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/bOF0fm7D5w — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) July 1, 2021

I tried to make clear on my Whiteboard of Justice to @AOC, @RepKatiePorter, and others advocating a rapid shutdown of coal–a reliable 20% of electricity–in favor of "renewables," that "renewables" provide a mostly-unreliable *2.5%* of PR electricity. pic.twitter.com/4Zhehzcae1 — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) July 1, 2021

Written testimony: "To provide low-cost, reliable electricity in Puerto Rico, fossil fuels are…crucial–along with massive regulatory reform that enables low-cost natural gas and/or coal to replace the very expensive oil-based power plants that dominate Puerto Rico today." — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) July 1, 2021

"Oil is a far more expensive fuel than natural gas or coal, and is best used for transportation–where its unique "energy density" makes it unrivaled. But because of myriad bad policies, oil provides almost half of PR’s electricity…" — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) July 1, 2021

"But instead of pursuing reforms that would enable Puerto Rico to benefit from low-cost, reliable natural gas and/or coal electricity, the government of Puerto Rico is trying to outlaw these vital sources–and many on this committee are telling them to do it faster." — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) July 1, 2021

"The PR Energy Public Policy Act (PREPA) requires 40%…renewables by 2025, and 100% by 2050. These targets will absolutely not be met, just as such targets are failing around the world–but pursuing them at all makes electricity even more expensive and less reliable." — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) July 1, 2021

"We should be telling PR to abandon this suicide pact. But many on this committee are telling them to almost immediately shut down their most…resilient source of electricity–a coal plant, which survived…Maria and last year’s earthquakes, that provides 1/5 of PR electricity." — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) July 1, 2021

"PR is already desperately short of generating capacity, with a recent earthquake destroying…significant amounts of natural gas generation….without the coal plant, the grid will turn to its already overtaxed oil-based power plants, guaranteeing…even more blackouts." — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) July 1, 2021

"The alleged justification for the rapid shutdown of this vital plant is issues with coal ash. But many places…deal with coal ash just fine. If a real, unbiased scientific study demonstrates a real problem, fix the problem–don't further destroy PR's terrible grid." — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) July 1, 2021

"While PR needs to completely reject all fossil fuel elimination policies, it also needs radical regulatory reform to rid itself of the many destructive regulations that are holding it back. One reform it should push for is exemption from the Jones Act…" — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) July 1, 2021

If anyone reading this knows @AOC, please encourage her to take 10 minutes to read my written testimony. I believe she really does care about Puerto Rico, but she has absorbed dangerously delusional views about energy that will end up killing many people.https://t.co/t8v5AdOxG5 — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) July 1, 2021

How many more abuelas must suffer before AOC wakes up to reality?