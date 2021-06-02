Things are still pretty rough in Puerto Rico, and AOC wants to bring it to America’s attention:

Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them. pic.twitter.com/wnRxLalA2D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

We immediately got to work reaching out to community advocates and leaders and following the money. What’s happening to Puerto Ricans is systemic. Much of it can be traced to La Junta, aka the Wall Street-connected fiscal control board that the US gave power to over the island. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

It’s Wall Street and Donald Trump’s fault that AOC’s abuela is living in such conditions.

AOC: My grandma can’t fix her ceiling without a Washington bailout https://t.co/o41Klvbfws — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2021

Poor abuela.

She's letting her Abuela live in squalor in Puerto Rico? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 2, 2021

"I let my grandmother live like this." Weird flex but ok https://t.co/vSsWBgdgip — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 2, 2021

You earn an annual congressional salary of $174,000 and you are blaming your grandmother's poor living situation on a single term of Trump's presidency? https://t.co/Q0uaiJIrAc — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) June 2, 2021

That’s love, right there.

If only she had family that cared about her… https://t.co/cs7VsGrGAU — American Patriot (@AmericanPatTV) June 2, 2021

If only!

Hi @AOC — Maybe you can sell your Tesla and help out grandma with the $500 it would take to fix that ceiling? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2021

Don't you drive a Tesla? I would never let my nana live like this! I'd pawn stuff if I had to. https://t.co/C3W9PJDMkl — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 2, 2021

Hi AOC. Many Americans also cannot make critical, sometimes lifesaving decisions because you and the rest of the Democrat party tanked our economy. Sorry about your grandma. Maybe you can use part of your $174,000.00 salary to help her? I know that’s what I would do. Good luck! https://t.co/7xf79DuNFx — Ms. Laura (@LtotheL2) June 2, 2021

Honey, you drive a Tesla and have two apartments. If your grandmother is living poor that’s because you don’t help her out. I’m surprised that a socialist wouldn’t redistribute that wealth to their grandma. Sad! https://t.co/rJVSM2HOWR — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) June 2, 2021

You make $175,000 a year. Cut her a check, cheap-ass. https://t.co/0BdhrUl4Lf — RBe (@RBPundit) June 2, 2021

AOC exposing herself as a No Sabo kid here. Girl, why didn't you pay for the repair costs. My family does that all the time if a Hurricane damages my abuela's house. In fact, they helped put up a brand new electric fence after she was robbed. Do better. https://t.co/IQy4c9ypVA — EJ (@Ejmiller25) June 2, 2021

Anyway, just something to consider, since AOC clearly did not consider it herself:

There would probably have been priority put on aide to Puerto Rico if Democrats hadn't wasted valuable time and political capital on stupid impeachments. — RBe (@RBPundit) June 2, 2021

We mean this sincerely: best of luck to AOC’s abuela. It can’t be easy to live like that knowing that your socialist politician granddaughter is using you to score disingenuous political points.