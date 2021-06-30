Earlier this month, faux COVID19 whistleblower and certified pathological liar Rebekah Jones got herself suspended from Twitter for violating their rules about platform manipulation and spam.

Well, now that she’s running for Congress against Republican Matt Gaetz in Florida’s 1st District, it’s more important than ever that she continue to get her message out to the masses.

And apparently, the avenue she’s chosen is Twitter. The problem, of course, is that she’s not actually allowed to do that, because evading suspension is another Twitter no-no.

Tweeter @MaxNordau, who has worked tirelessly to expose Rebekah Jones for the lying fraud she is since the beginning, notes that Jones announced the @Fl1Jones account on her Instagram:

Jones isn’t wasting any time:

Good Lord.

Can we also report her for being out of her mind?

