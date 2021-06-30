Earlier this month, faux COVID19 whistleblower and certified pathological liar Rebekah Jones got herself suspended from Twitter for violating their rules about platform manipulation and spam.

OFFICIAL NOTICE: "Your account, GeoRebekah has been suspended for violating the Twitter Rules. Specifically, for: Violating our rules against platform manipulation and spam."https://t.co/YS5d9uDt6O pic.twitter.com/FM7cUPN8EO — Max (@MaxNordau) June 7, 2021

Well, now that she’s running for Congress against Republican Matt Gaetz in Florida’s 1st District, it’s more important than ever that she continue to get her message out to the masses.

And apparently, the avenue she’s chosen is Twitter. The problem, of course, is that she’s not actually allowed to do that, because evading suspension is another Twitter no-no.

It definitely looks like faux scientist @GeoRebekah is trying to evade her Twitter ban by using the account @Fl1Jones for her #FL01 bid against @mattgaetz pic.twitter.com/xbU5cnfrSR — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 30, 2021

Tweeter @MaxNordau, who has worked tirelessly to expose Rebekah Jones for the lying fraud she is since the beginning, notes that Jones announced the @Fl1Jones account on her Instagram:

Fired Florida DOH dashboard designer and alleged felon Rebekah Jones (I-MD), who has been permanently suspended from Twitter, announces on Instagram that she has created a new Twitter account:

FL1Jones Here is a link to Twitter's ban evasion policy: https://t.co/NtkCDoLqxo pic.twitter.com/tXUvRVy7AI — Max (@MaxNordau) June 30, 2021

Jones isn’t wasting any time:

"Ditto. You should run for Congress with me! Well, not WITH me, but in your district!"https://t.co/NXbA5sndmE pic.twitter.com/eKjHEOFAqf — Max (@MaxNordau) June 30, 2021

Replying to a reply from a month ago "Well, there's this: [LINK] And this:"https://t.co/AHpZJLpZZD pic.twitter.com/YIMFTdlhjG — Max (@MaxNordau) June 30, 2021

"Actually, my official campaign website links to my campaign twitter account!"https://t.co/55KTlYvqjL pic.twitter.com/8QHqyTRHXx — Max (@MaxNordau) June 30, 2021

"Damn. Can I get a refund for all those science degrees then?"https://t.co/so9g48Gtie pic.twitter.com/w37wuJPfvt — Max (@MaxNordau) June 30, 2021

"Our campaign will block anyone who engages in harassment, stalking, government intimidation of a protected whistleblower, or smear campaigns."https://t.co/Y8Mck2cL5X pic.twitter.com/qAFUnqNjRo — Max (@MaxNordau) June 30, 2021

Fired dashboard designer and alleged felon Rebekah Jones creates a new Twitter account (Fl1Jones) and immediately returns to defaming Christina Pushaw. pic.twitter.com/wttx4D3AB4 — Max (@MaxNordau) June 30, 2021

"Many trolls can be the same person, as well. Real people are welcome. Hate, threats, harassment, liars, anti-science conspiracy theorists are not. We're pro science, pro truth here."https://t.co/9l4A5UpuDl pic.twitter.com/iBxM91ZCmA — Max (@MaxNordau) June 30, 2021

Good Lord.

Reporting you for attempting to circumvent permanent bans https://t.co/tvqtHhvXk4 — Jay (@OneFineJay) June 30, 2021

Can we also report her for being out of her mind?