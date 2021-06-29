So far, Kamala Harris’ performance as vice president has been, well, sub-optimal. She’s managed to screw up pretty much everything she’s been tasked with doing, which is admittedly a lot as President Joe Biden appears to be incapable of even knowing which shoe goes on which foot.

But being the vice president is still her job, and it’s perfectly reasonable for Americans to expect her to rise to the challenge. At least we think so.

Ezra Klein apparently disagrees:

This seems right. Kamala Harris will probably be the Democratic nominee in 24 or 28. Biden's team should be giving her portfolios that make it likelier she'll win. Instead they're giving her impossible problems that will likely become liabilities. https://t.co/Bd8ATdv6kL — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) June 29, 2021

Wait. We thought Kamala Harris was stunning and brave, a strong, independent black woman who has spent her political career demonstrating that she has what it takes to be at the top.

Now Ezra is telling us that Joe Biden’s administration has to give her the kid gloves treatment if they want her to succeed.

To the contrary, she needs to show her mettle has been tested. A bunch of cream puff accomplishments won’t help her. — Philip Meyer (@ConsDemo) June 29, 2021

But challenges are harrrrrrrd!

So that means she can't solve serious problems? 🤔 — Jay …. (@JayRod212) June 29, 2021

Amazing how little confidence you have in her to solve serious problems. — M. Chapman (@mcvadc) June 29, 2021

The soft bigotry of low expectations. — MauertheBulldog (@BullyMaus) June 29, 2021

"Stop giving Kamala Harris problems. She might have to deal with them as President someday." https://t.co/Bdh5gLZVzD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 30, 2021

Kamala Harris literally ran for president, ostensibly because she was up to the tasks that are demanded of a president. And now, she’s second in command (unless you count Jill Biden, of course) to a doddering old fool who clearly cannot do his job. This is where she’s supposed to shine.

Instead, she’s faceplanted. Over and over and over again. That’s on her, and unlike Ezra Klein, we’re not going to make excuses for her failures. The only excuse Kamala has for failing so spectacularly is that she just straight-up sucks at her job. She’s just not a leader.

The excuse-making for Kamala never ends — Ryan (@supekrc) June 30, 2021

If Kamala Harris is serious about being president someday, she’d better learn to confront the “impossible problems” that come with the job. Because those problems don’t care which party she belongs to.