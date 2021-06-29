As we discussed earlier, Vogue has decided to put a moratorium on their four-year-long moratorium against First Ladies on the cover and is shining a much-needed spotlight on Kween Doctor Jill Biden.

This is all very exciting, of course, which is why Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa is so excited:

NEW! @voguemagazine AUGUST 2021 COVER STORY! Featuring @FLOTUS

"A First Lady for All of Us" "She is, quite simply, a joy multiplier." "here’s a first lady who is driven, tireless, effortlessly popular, but also someone who reminds us of ourselves."https://t.co/viBvQ4dDBY — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) June 29, 2021

We could make a whole lotta mattresses out of all that fluff.

But buried in all that fluff is something very interesting, and actually quite damning for the Biden administration — and for Joe Biden himself:

“It’s hard to imagine Joe doing this without her.”

Yikes, indeed. Here’s a pretty glaring admission that Jill Biden is a lot more involved with the day-to-day operations of the presidency than she should be. As if this wasn’t bad enough:

Not sure why the Biden administration would want to promote Jill Biden’s oversized role in her husband’s administration, but then, we’ve grown accustomed to the Biden administration making terrible decisions.

I don't recall voting for her. I mean…I didn't vote for Joe either…but I don't think ANYBODY voted for Jill. — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) June 29, 2021

I don’t recall seeing Jill Biden’s name on the ticket in November 🤔 — A. C. Miller (@see081480) June 29, 2021

What would Joe say he does here?

Every puppet needs a ventriloquist — BasedNationOneGod (@nation_based) June 29, 2021

This is fine. Everything’s fine.

Mrs. Wilson I presume? — Robert O'Brien (@RobertOBrien26) June 29, 2021

It’s déjà vu all over again.