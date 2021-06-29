As we discussed earlier, Vogue has decided to put a moratorium on their four-year-long moratorium against First Ladies on the cover and is shining a much-needed spotlight on Kween Doctor Jill Biden.

This is all very exciting, of course, which is why Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa is so excited:

We could make a whole lotta mattresses out of all that fluff.

But buried in all that fluff is something very interesting, and actually quite damning for the Biden administration — and for Joe Biden himself:

Trending

“It’s hard to imagine Joe doing this without her.”

Yikes, indeed. Here’s a pretty glaring admission that Jill Biden is a lot more involved with the day-to-day operations of the presidency than she should be. As if this wasn’t bad enough:

Not sure why the Biden administration would want to promote Jill Biden’s oversized role in her husband’s administration, but then, we’ve grown accustomed to the Biden administration making terrible decisions.

What would Joe say he does here?

This is fine. Everything’s fine.

It’s déjà vu all over again.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden administrationJill BidenJoe BidensurrogateVogue