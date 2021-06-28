Right Wing Watch managed to get deplatformed by YouTube for posting content that was supposed to get conservatives deplatformed.

Tough break, guys. We’re sure the last thing you need right now is to get kicked while you’re down.

So we’ll let Glenn Greenwald do it for us:

Trending

Good times.

They never learn their lessons.

Seriously, it’s awfully difficult to feel sympathy for these people anymore. They want to have their cake and eat it, too, and always at conservatives’ expense. It’s only when their own cake gets snatched away that they can muster any outrage.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Big Techcorporate mediaDemocratsdeplatformingfree speechGlenn GreenwaldleftistsliberalsMasterpiece CakeshopRight Wing WatchTed Lieu