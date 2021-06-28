People for the American Way’s Right Wing Watch is dedicated to “[monitor] and [expose] the activities of Radical Right political organizations.”
But that mission has come at a great cost to them:
Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in @YouTube banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos. We attempted to appeal this decision, and YouTube rejected it. pic.twitter.com/74Rfi31uQe
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 28, 2021
Oh dear.
I'm so sorry this is happening to you.
— Jay (@OneFineJay) June 28, 2021
You hate to see it.
“Siri, what is irony?” pic.twitter.com/2Aey4PxNeO
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 28, 2021
This is irony.
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 28, 2021
"Deplatforming Works." https://t.co/duVzQcDcQe pic.twitter.com/r8sAWF17wu
— Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) June 28, 2021
Cue the sad trombone.
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 28, 2021
— Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) June 28, 2021
Accurate.
Ahem, I believe the mandatoryTwitter response here is, "Shut up, you snowflake. YouTube is a private company and they can do whatever they want." https://t.co/RYWh56OCD0
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 28, 2021
Well they are a private company and can so what they want and you don't have a right to a platform and pic.twitter.com/ZureWt4kJR
— Count Dankula🏴🏳️🌈 (@CountDankulaTV) June 28, 2021
Last time we checked, it was something like that, yes.
Unfortunately, YouTube is a private company, and I’ve been told those can do whatever they want.
Sorry man, better get on Vimeo.
— Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) June 28, 2021
And if Right Wing Watch doesn’t like that suggestion, well, there are other alternatives:
Make your own Google/YouTube https://t.co/vFfD2BJnkx
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 28, 2021
I've been assured…by you…that the proper response to this is:
JuST bUIlD yOuR OwN yoUtuBE!
— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 28, 2021
Just start your own platform! https://t.co/JY1LyTDtDp
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 28, 2021
That’s how this works, isn’t it, Right Wing Watch?
You asked for censorship.
You got it.
— Alfonso Hegao (@HegaoHpd) June 28, 2021
Oh well.
Thoughts and prayers
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 28, 2021