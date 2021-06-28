People for the American Way’s Right Wing Watch is dedicated to “[monitor] and [expose] the activities of Radical Right political organizations.”

But that mission has come at a great cost to them:

Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in @YouTube banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos. We attempted to appeal this decision, and YouTube rejected it. pic.twitter.com/74Rfi31uQe — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 28, 2021

Oh dear.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you. — Jay (@OneFineJay) June 28, 2021

You hate to see it.

This is irony.

Cue the sad trombone.

Accurate.

Ahem, I believe the mandatoryTwitter response here is, "Shut up, you snowflake. YouTube is a private company and they can do whatever they want." https://t.co/RYWh56OCD0 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 28, 2021

Well they are a private company and can so what they want and you don't have a right to a platform and pic.twitter.com/ZureWt4kJR — Count Dankula🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@CountDankulaTV) June 28, 2021

Last time we checked, it was something like that, yes.

Unfortunately, YouTube is a private company, and I’ve been told those can do whatever they want. Sorry man, better get on Vimeo. — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) June 28, 2021

And if Right Wing Watch doesn’t like that suggestion, well, there are other alternatives:

Make your own Google/YouTube https://t.co/vFfD2BJnkx — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 28, 2021

I've been assured…by you…that the proper response to this is: JuST bUIlD yOuR OwN yoUtuBE! — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 28, 2021

Just start your own platform! https://t.co/JY1LyTDtDp — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 28, 2021

That’s how this works, isn’t it, Right Wing Watch?

You asked for censorship.

You got it. — Alfonso Hegao (@HegaoHpd) June 28, 2021

Oh well.