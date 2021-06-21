Recently, CNN breathlessly reported on where Georgia’s at with their voter suppression efforts:

CNN needed the public to know what that sneaky Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger has been up to:

The announcement follows a blitz of new voting restrictions in Republican-led states with Georgia as the first presidential battleground to impose new voting restrictions following President Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

The effort to remove 101,789 names from Georgia’s voter files marks the first time the state has conducted a “major cleaning” since 2019, but Georgia regularly removes the voter files of convicted felons and the dead on a monthly basis, according to the statement.

“The 101,789 obsolete voter files that will be removed include 67,286 voter files associated with a National Change of Address form submitted to the U.S. Postal Service; 34,227 voter files that had election mail returned to sender; and 276 that had no-contact with elections officials for at least five years,” the statement said. “In each of these cases, the individual had no contact with Georgia’s elections officials in any way – either directly or through the Department of Driver Services – for two general elections.”

In addition to the “obsolete and outdated” files, Georgia also removed “18,486 voter files of dead individuals based on information received from Georgia’s Office of Vital Records and the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), an interstate partnership of 30 states and the District of Columbia focused on maintaining accurate voter rolls,” the statement says.

In other words, Georgia is doing exactly what we’d expect them — and other states — to do.

Don’t worry. CNN couldn’t quit if they tried (and let’s be clear: they’re not trying).

Democrats can’t quit, either. Democrats like California Sen. Alex Padilla, who just couldn’t resist a chance to take CNN’s bogus narrative and run with it, all in the name of fighting for “voting rights”:

How about the assault on the truth, Senator? That’s been going on for years, and unlike the “assault on voting rights,” it’s actually a very real threat.

Come. On.

Democrats like to double dip as far as that’s concerned.

Wow. Five million? That’s a lot more than 100,000. And in the liberal Democratic paradise that is California, no less!

Uh-oh, Alex Padilla.

If we didn’t know any better, we might think he’s got some kind of agenda.

Of course he is.

And he’ll get away with it, at least on Twitter.

Sen. Alex Padilla tells Congress our priorities are entirely backward when it’s easier to buy a gun than cast a ballot

