Recently, CNN breathlessly reported on where Georgia’s at with their voter suppression efforts:

Georgia removes 100,000 names from voter registration rolls https://t.co/bfDzyA7A9T — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 19, 2021

CNN needed the public to know what that sneaky Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger has been up to:

The announcement follows a blitz of new voting restrictions in Republican-led states with Georgia as the first presidential battleground to impose new voting restrictions following President Joe Biden’s victory in the state. … The effort to remove 101,789 names from Georgia’s voter files marks the first time the state has conducted a “major cleaning” since 2019, but Georgia regularly removes the voter files of convicted felons and the dead on a monthly basis, according to the statement. “The 101,789 obsolete voter files that will be removed include 67,286 voter files associated with a National Change of Address form submitted to the U.S. Postal Service; 34,227 voter files that had election mail returned to sender; and 276 that had no-contact with elections officials for at least five years,” the statement said. “In each of these cases, the individual had no contact with Georgia’s elections officials in any way – either directly or through the Department of Driver Services – for two general elections.” … In addition to the “obsolete and outdated” files, Georgia also removed “18,486 voter files of dead individuals based on information received from Georgia’s Office of Vital Records and the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), an interstate partnership of 30 states and the District of Columbia focused on maintaining accurate voter rolls,” the statement says.

In other words, Georgia is doing exactly what we’d expect them — and other states — to do.

They published an article about something that every state does every year and cherry picked Georgia's statement on it to make it seem nefarious. Well done, @CNN. Never quit being you. https://t.co/7uty40DKtF — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 21, 2021

Don’t worry. CNN couldn’t quit if they tried (and let’s be clear: they’re not trying).

Democrats can’t quit, either. Democrats like California Sen. Alex Padilla, who just couldn’t resist a chance to take CNN’s bogus narrative and run with it, all in the name of fighting for “voting rights”:

The assault on voting rights continues unabated. https://t.co/y7uROWujx8 — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) June 20, 2021

How about the assault on the truth, Senator? That’s been going on for years, and unlike the “assault on voting rights,” it’s actually a very real threat.

Mr. Padilla I’m not sure what or who is driving the metrics that create your bot tweets but this is getting ridiculous — Tim Johnson (@Realtimjohnson) June 20, 2021

Come on bro… — Beto Mora (@Beto_Mora_) June 20, 2021

Come. On.

You’re on the Senate rules committee handling election laws and you JUST served as a Secretary of State and you’re out here lying (or not understanding, even worse) state election laws? This is a 20+ year old law in Georgia passed by Democrats. This should be embarrassing. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 21, 2021

"lying (or not understanding" A little from column A, a little from column B. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 21, 2021

Democrats like to double dip as far as that’s concerned.

Wow. Five million? That’s a lot more than 100,000. And in the liberal Democratic paradise that is California, no less!

Fun fact: As CA Secretary of State, Padilla did this same thing. Of course, he had to be forced by a federal court to comply with the law. https://t.co/3rhAH395nF — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) June 21, 2021

Just happened to stumble upon this interesting article from when Padilla served as CA Secretary of State: "Calif. Begins Removing 5 Million Inactive Voters on Its Rolls” https://t.co/yaw5UUTXyF https://t.co/quTLhoxGDN — Dave Martinez (@_dmart_) June 21, 2021

Apparently the Senator has forgotten this, from when HE was California Secretary of State. Oops… "Calif. Begins Removing 5 Million Inactive Voters on Its Rolls” https://t.co/9IuCNmnw0B https://t.co/84v2IPDmE7 — Ronald Jolly (@ProudExDemocrat) June 21, 2021

Uh-oh, Alex Padilla.

Why do you want dead people and folks who have residency in others states to vote in Georgia? Are you overtly cheating now? https://t.co/tujsfdq4Be — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) June 21, 2021

If we didn’t know any better, we might think he’s got some kind of agenda.

False. The removal of inactive/ineligible/deceased voters isn’t scandalous nor is it an assault, it’s federally required and it’s helpful in keeping the numbers clean. Politicians use deception to manipulate the facts for a win because it’s the win that matters, not the facts. https://t.co/cOJmy1AIWm — Jeff Cortese (@jeffreycortese) June 21, 2021

Of course he is.

And he’ll get away with it, at least on Twitter.

In which a US Senator whose previous job was doing this very kind of voter registration maintenance, lies about a very routine process. Why is @Twitter not flagging this as misinformation? https://t.co/LDbkPHtp1h — RBe (@RBPundit) June 21, 2021

***

