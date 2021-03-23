Here’s this talking point again. It was just this weekend that former education secretary Arne Duncan shared his “simple dream for America” — that it be made harder to buy a gun than to vote. Now California Sen. Alex Padilla is telling the Senate Judiciary Committee — during a hearing on gun violence — that America’s priorities are entirely backward “when we make it easier to buy a gun than we do to vote.” We notice neither CBS News nor Twitter flagged this one as misinformation.

Sen. Padilla: "In a majority of states, new voters are able to obtain a rifle quicker than they're able to cast their first ballot. It seems to me we have our priorities entirely backwards when it comes to this — when we make it easier to buy a gun than we do to cast a ballot." pic.twitter.com/W87OCNCkJ0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 23, 2021

His first statement might be true … if the election is months away. Then you probably could obtain a rifle before voting, if you pass the background check and present a valid ID.

GP Well, we don't have a two year waiting period for firearms purchases and the next federal elections are around 2 years away now, so … https://t.co/RexausP36y — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 23, 2021

Snopes and PolitiFact accept your argument and rate Padilla’s claim “True.”

You don't have to go through a background check to vote. This is completely untrue. https://t.co/gPoTgpiH3a — Dave McCulloch 🇺🇸 (@dtmcculloch) March 23, 2021

You need to show a valid id to buy a gun https://t.co/cwbSZ3TPdM — woka-cola (@ElliotR) March 23, 2021

Elections are only held twice a year or on special occasions. Purchasing a firearm is a transaction that is conducted millions of times a year; which requirements include a government ID & a background check (NOT required to vote). https://t.co/MJnvrEYC65 — Realist & Curmudgeon (@PenguinsFan62) March 23, 2021

This man has never purchased a gun in his life. If you believe this, you haven't either. @TwitterSafety can we get a fact check? https://t.co/kuLUYqktXU — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) March 23, 2021

Show your work, @SenPadilla. Registration to vote took me two minutes. It took less time than filling out a 4473 to buy a gun. And that was without a background check. The only delay in casting my first vote was because it wasn't election day yet. https://t.co/pwgBDMC7XW — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) March 23, 2021

You're going to need to prove this just like every other imbecile that tries to pawn off this lie. https://t.co/lTWBnM2KgD — Mike du Jour (@MikeLester) March 23, 2021

This is such a lie. https://t.co/WqFNq2FGnn — Sourkidz (@_SourKidz_) March 23, 2021

Looks like the talking points people are getting the results they wanted.#TrollingCulture https://t.co/M2FrFbl80H — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) March 23, 2021

These people are the biggest liars on the planet. When Democrats lie like this, it is easy to figure out they have a dangerous political agenda: They want to corrupt elections and disarm American citizens.🔻https://t.co/8xe0HKao8u — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 23, 2021

I must have missed my AR 15 sent to me in the mail last year? Maybe my neighbor got mine? https://t.co/Pi2htysAyP — SchmunityPups (@PleasantPups) March 23, 2021

@SenAlexPadilla is flat-out lying. He changed the voting laws here, which are the easiest in the nation. You sign up for a driver's license and you can sign up to vote. But getting a gun? Had to wait 10 days and I'm restricted to certain models. This speech is BS. #GunGrabbers https://t.co/HpJoR9qaxA — Jennifer Oliver O'Connell, BA, MPW, Eata Bita Pi (@asthegirlturns) March 23, 2021

Even after 10 days, if you don't pick up your firearm within a certain window, you have to do it all over again! Fees are involved. #California restricts gun rights, and when @SenAlexPadilla was SOS, he helped lead the charge. A racist, who doesn't care about anyone's safety. https://t.co/HpJoR9qaxA — Jennifer Oliver O'Connell, BA, MPW, Eata Bita Pi (@asthegirlturns) March 23, 2021

We have a new challenger for dumbest Senator https://t.co/f69Cex8MO0 — Pudge (@pudgenet) March 23, 2021

Both purchasing a weapon and casting a ballot should be as easy as possible. Both are rights recognized by the Constitution. Government should equally safeguard both. https://t.co/kNvjf7vv8d — Corban (@Corban_Q) March 23, 2021

Would you accept a grand bargain where a national, high-throughput, low-latency service was used to verify citizenship for voting, employment, and gun ownership? (All three would be virtually instant.) https://t.co/f3PFnTp3rC — Vikram Bath1 (@vikrambath1) March 23, 2021

You’re asking him as a Democrat? No way.

