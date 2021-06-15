It’s hard to overdose on Stephen L. Miller, and that’s a good thing. Because he’s really on a roll today.

After devoting his Twitter feed to retweets of liberals losing it over Jon Stewart advancing the COVID19 lab-leak hypothesis on Stephen Colbert’s show last night, Mr. @redsteeze is tearing into the mainstream media and Big Tech for their striking, accountability-free about-face.

Miller’s thread was prompted by this take on Stewart from Mediaite:

Conservatives pounce on lefties pissed off at Jon Stewart for making a compelling argument for the lab-leak hypothesis! That’s their takeaway.

Guess it’s up to Miller to make the point for them:

And the media and fact-checking authorities don’t know what to do with themselves right now.

