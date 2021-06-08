The Foundation against Intolerance & Racism recently posted a short video from Chicago chapter leaders Takyrica and Martin Kokoszka in which the couple celebrated their interracial family and expressed concern about the tendency for some to focus on people’s race, which is at the core of Critical Race Theory:

And that really, really rubbed Renee Bracey Sherman, aka “The Beyoncé of Abortion Storytelling,” the wrong way:

Actually, we think Takyrica and Martin Kokoszka’s argument is pretty straightforward and makes a lot of sense. We cannot, however, say the same for Renee Bracey Sherman’s argument, if you can even call it that. It’s actually more like an angry, incoherent, race-baiting word salad.

What an embarrassment.

Trending

That doesn’t seem too likely, given the way things are going.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: biracialbiracial childrenColorismFoundation Against Intolerance & Racisminterracial familiesinterracial marriageinterracial relationshipsMartin KokoszkaracismracistRenee Bracey ShermanTakyrica Kokoszkawhite supremacy