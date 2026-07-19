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El-Sayed’s Revealing Dodge: Tapper Presses Him on Ayatollah, He Cites Mourning in Michigan

justmindy
justmindy | 5:15 PM on July 19, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Abdul El-Sayed is running for Senate in Michigan. He's been asked two times now to comment on the death of the Ayatollah. Twice, he's refused because people in Michigan were 'mourning'. 

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The people mourning his death should leave America immediately. 

That seems pretty specific to Michigan.

Fetterman, on the other hand, had plenty to say about El-Sayed.

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Because he doesn't believe that and he is beholden to his fanatical Islamist overlords.

Which says quite a lot about his base and also why he should never be in power.

Actually, he hates America. 

That's terrifying.

They can both be awful and one of them is just a little less awful. In this case Stevens is just a little less awful. 

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He's not Progressive at all. He, along with others like him, are using the Democrat Party to gain power for radical Islamists. It should terrify the people of Michigan. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY IRAN MICHIGAN AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

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