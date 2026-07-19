El-Sayed’s Revealing Dodge: Tapper Presses Him on Ayatollah, He Cites Mourning in Michigan

Abdul El-Sayed is running for Senate in Michigan. He's been asked two times now to comment on the death of the Ayatollah. Twice, he's refused because people in Michigan were 'mourning'.

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When @jaketapper presses @AbdulElSayed over his refusal to comment on the death of the supreme leader of the Iranian terror regime because “there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad today,” El-Sayed again refuses to comment on the Ayatollah’s death pic.twitter.com/cCEQTGpAwR — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) July 19, 2026

The people mourning his death should leave America immediately.

Jake Tapper just pressed Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed over his REFUSAL to comment on the death of Iran’s Ayatollah.



El-Sayed immediately tried to pivot away from the question, but Tapper wasn’t letting him off the hook.



TAPPER: “20 weeks ago when Iran’s supreme… pic.twitter.com/xeeiACgSUH — Overton (@overton_news) July 19, 2026

That seems pretty specific to Michigan.

Senator John Fetterman calls out fellow Democrat Abdul El-Sayed over his refusal to criticize the Iranian regime.



FETTERMAN: “When candidates, like you’ve had doctor on just before me, won’t criticize Iran.”



“In fact, he’ll warn his supporters, well, we can’t just be talking… https://t.co/bmtwxREumh pic.twitter.com/WtScb4My2d — Overton (@overton_news) July 19, 2026

Fetterman, on the other hand, had plenty to say about El-Sayed.

Abdul El-Sayed could have answered in one sentence: “The Ayatollah was a brutal dictator.” Instead he filibustered until the question disappeared. https://t.co/cVVK6hlDUd — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) July 19, 2026

Because he doesn't believe that and he is beholden to his fanatical Islamist overlords.

Watch this classic sidestep dodge from El-Sayed. He fears losing votes with his base in Michigan if he simply criticizes the late Ayatollah or the terrorism of Iran’s Islamic regime.



Tapper asks why he refused to comment on the Ayatollah’s death because “there are a lot of… https://t.co/jZDhMFGMTO — Trisha Posner (@trishaposner) July 19, 2026

Which says quite a lot about his base and also why he should never be in power.

@AbdulElSayed Gas prices are lower now than under Biden and The Mullahs are chanting death to America, as they had for 47 years. Of course we should be stopping these evil radical MUSLIMS! https://t.co/u2rQvYiyEM — Rebel in Texas (@TexasRebelin) July 19, 2026

El Sayed is not a patriotic American. https://t.co/phx2QxGsNT — Coffee and Chocolate Games 父娘ゲームチーム (@RealCoffeeChoco) July 19, 2026

Actually, he hates America.

If this guy wins MI he runs for president in 28 https://t.co/FozY6gTyO0 — Jeremy (@Jeremy_) July 19, 2026

That's terrifying.

And they keep saying that @HaleyforMI is the one sponsored by foreign lobbyists. https://t.co/tk5ZaalzRi — Leo R. (@LRisintheroom) July 19, 2026

They can both be awful and one of them is just a little less awful. In this case Stevens is just a little less awful.

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If people in Dearborn are “sad” about Iranian terrorists dying then we need to overhaul immigration immediately. Something is deeply wrong with our system if we are importing people with anti-American ideologies. https://t.co/3XKZeTXyxH — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) July 19, 2026

There’s something surreal about watching a self-described progressive bend over backward for admirers of the Ayatollah—a man whose regime executed thousands of political prisoners, murdered protesters, and jailed journalists for criticizing him. How is that “progressive”? https://t.co/Y9aY2vt3vr — Billy Binion (@billybinion) July 19, 2026

He's not Progressive at all. He, along with others like him, are using the Democrat Party to gain power for radical Islamists. It should terrify the people of Michigan.

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