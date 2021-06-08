Esquire dropped a bombshell today, courtesy of L.A. Times White House editor Jackie Calmes.

You guys are gonna want to brace yourselves for this. Are you ready? Think you can handle the truth? Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

It seems that, according to Calmes’ new book, “Dissent: The Radicalization of the Republican Party and Its Capture of the Court,” Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell sent several years quietly and insidiously … filling Supreme Court vacancies:

In an excerpt from her book, @jackiekcalmes examines how Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell quietly installed hundreds of federal judges, waging an insidious war on the judicial branch bound to shape American life for decades to come—and not for the better. https://t.co/oHOVKHoNeS — Esquire (@esquire) June 8, 2021

The devil, you say! How are we just now finding out about this?

And by “we,” we of course mean “Esquire” and “Jackie Calmes,” neither of whom seem to have had access to TVs and newspapers and magazines and the internet during the Trump administration.

So @jackiekcalmes knows nothing about filling judicial vacancies, but @esquire published her anyway. https://t.co/zyE8oYgZu7 — LB Hasn’t Been to Europe (@beyondreasdoubt) June 8, 2021

Sounds about right.

Wait, we live under Communism ? I saw a duly elected President fulfill his obligations, and I expect this one will as well. — Mommy Esq (@Catatonic11) June 8, 2021

It was a big secret. No one noticed. https://t.co/OvoUaRyRjs — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 8, 2021

lol like it was a secret https://t.co/ojB6lJp9Qm — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 8, 2021

It was not quiet, we were actually rather loud about it https://t.co/ycSydhx7zK — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) June 8, 2021

I don’t think you understand the meaning of “quietly” — Think of The Scarlet Pimpernipple (@injest77) June 8, 2021

Did they quietly install them? In the U.S. Senate on C-SPAN? — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) June 8, 2021

If by "quietly installed" they mean nominees were formally announced, submitted to the Senate for consent, and then subjected to public votes that were broadcasted live, then sure https://t.co/3PfeEk5BQR — John Noonan (@noonanjo) June 8, 2021

ah, yes, "quietly installed" via confirmation hearings and Senate votes, both of which are monitored by a small army of reporters. https://t.co/IjZSJvx1nO — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 8, 2021

“well, no one told *ME* about it…" — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 8, 2021

“you know, you could have watched basically every judicial hearing and subsequent Senate vote on C-SPAN.” “SHHHHHHHHHH. *quietly installed.*" — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 8, 2021

“gather round, children, as i tell the tale of the INSIDIOUS constitutionally prescribed process by which federal judges are appointed and nominated. no one knows about this!" — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) June 8, 2021

nominating judges is 'insidious' https://t.co/k5Lb4e2O13 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 8, 2021

It's never clear to me what these folks want Republicans to do when they win elections. Sit tight until Dems are back in power? Are there elements of governing that are legitimate for Republicans to undertake? — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 8, 2021

Republicans aren’t allowed to do anything until Dems are back in power. Otherwise, they’re being quietly insidious or something.

Credit to journalists like Jackie Calmes, though: there’s definitely nothing insidious about what they’re doing. They’re lying and disgracing themselves out there in the open, for all to see.

"Quietly"??? If @jackiekcalmes and the folks at Esquire couldn't hear the roars of approval from the Right, maybe this is just another indication of the bubble that they live in. https://t.co/uqupqf8dnp — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 8, 2021