National Geographic will evidently be taking a cue from other once-prestigious publications that have elected to go woke — and thus, inevitably, go broke:

From a mass email the editor of National Geographic sent out. America surely has the most insufferable elite. pic.twitter.com/hjL7w4IQ0h — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) June 7, 2021

Where to begin?

Can’t believe she didn’t include those!

Never thought the phrase “playing the race card” could be flipped on its head like this. https://t.co/iPFUCpL9QW — Duane Moore (@Duane1024) June 7, 2021

oh, man… — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) June 7, 2021

Oh. Man.

😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭

What is this? https://t.co/nbI8M2cWEt — Chybooze of the Umu Azi Lagos Extraction (@5G_Radiation) June 7, 2021

What in the world is this? https://t.co/AWiMEvbwhL — Selina Kyle Reese 🇺🇸 (@SuliaJenifa) June 7, 2021

It’s some hot garbage, is what it is.

I sincerely hope this is satire, because if it isn't @susanbgoldberg has surely lost her mind. https://t.co/ayqZm1bY1z — James Pyles (@jamespyles) June 7, 2021

This isn’t real right? Please tell me this isn’t real… https://t.co/S7gkCTKDhi — thesulkycolt 🧦🏛⚛️🏳️‍🌈🐵 (@thesulkycolt) June 7, 2021

Sorry, but we can’t tell you that. Would that we could, because man, is it stupid.

The woke elite always find new ways to outdo themselves, when it comes to being insufferable. https://t.co/kh1EuSFlYp — HeterodoxOutsider (@HeterodoxOutsi1) June 7, 2021

I'm so old, I remember when National Geographic was not woke. https://t.co/pvC0beeivl — John The Main Guy (@JohnTheMainGuy1) June 7, 2021

Those were the days.

She should give up her job to an unprivileged minority. Otherwise she's just a bloviating hypocrite. https://t.co/05BlLdTfQ8 — Kate Ness (@KateSNess) June 7, 2021

It’s true.

If she feels that way, why not give up her job to a deserving minority? I'll take it! https://t.co/HPlKOuHZyL — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 7, 2021

Let’s go, Susan. Put your money where your privileged white mouth is.

If you really believed this, @susanbgoldberg, you'd step down and make room for someone less privileged.

But since you're not doing that, I assume you're just virtue signalling. https://t.co/8ZL09zFbID — Kaveh Shahrooz کاوه شهروز (@kshahrooz) June 7, 2021

That’s exactly what she’s doing. And the worst part is that she wants our admiration for it.

And our money, of course.

"Please send us money so that you can rest secure in the knowledge that you too are a fine progressive person." https://t.co/TwRRLZIcxc — FlorbFnarb boop/bop/beep (@FlorbFnarb) June 7, 2021

Hard pass, Susan.

She’s definitely right about that.