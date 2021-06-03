Recently, NPR proudly unveiled a helpful tool to help journalists find experts who aren’t so, you know, white.

But because NPR is so generous, they also want to help the general public. With really, really important things, of course:

NPR worked closely with GLAAD on this guide, so you know it’s quality stuff.

We can’t post the whole thing, but here’s what the guide has to say about whether people should be asking about each other’s pronouns and when it’s appropriate to ask:

Knowing each other’s pronouns helps you be sure you have accurate information about another person.

How a person appears in terms of gender expression “doesn’t indicate anything about what their gender identity is,” GLAAD’s Schmider says. By sharing pronouns, “you’re going to get to know someone a little better.”

And while it can be awkward at first, it can quickly become routine.

[Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, deputy executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality] notes that the practice of stating one’s pronouns at the bottom of an email or during introductions at a meeting can also relieve some headaches for people whose first names are less common or gender ambiguous.

“Sometimes Americans look at a name and are like, ‘I have no idea if I’m supposed to say he or she for this name’ — not because the person’s trans, but just because the name is of a culture that you don’t recognize and you genuinely do not know. So having the pronouns listed saves everyone the headache,” Heng-Lehtinen says. “It can be really, really quick once you make a habit of it. And I think it saves a lot of embarrassment for everybody.”

“It saves a lot of embarrassment for everybody.”

Trending

Not for NPR, though. We’re pretty embarrassed for them right now.

Crazy, right? But it just might work!

Hmmm … how about this?

“Eff off” would also be an appropriate way to deflect the question.

Can we defund they/them yet?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Gendergender identityGLAADnprpronouns