The vote for the Capitol riot commission may have already failed, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to highlight awful takes on its likely failure.

Take this one from HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte:

That’s actually not even Dáte’s only hot take this week concerning the January 6 riots and 9/11.

Now, we should point that Dáte himself didn’t write the article he linked to. He’s just responsible for his tweet about it. His really, really stupid tweet.

No kidding:

But when will you explain how Donald Trump is Osama bin Laden, S.V.?

How embarrassing for S.V. Dáte. Though he’s probably used to being embarrassed by now. We would be.

Tags: 9-119/11 CommissionDonald TrumpJanuary 6 commissionOsama bin Laden