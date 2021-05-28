The vote for the Capitol riot commission may have already failed, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to highlight awful takes on its likely failure.

Take this one from HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte:

Imagine having given Osama bin Laden veto power over doing the 9/11 commission. That's what happening by letting Trump set the ground rules on the Jan. 6 commission.https://t.co/YCe7WPQZjD — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) May 28, 2021

That’s actually not even Dáte’s only hot take this week concerning the January 6 riots and 9/11.

Now, we should point that Dáte himself didn’t write the article he linked to. He’s just responsible for his tweet about it. His really, really stupid tweet.

Is this a parody account? https://t.co/HpuzBMmj4l — RBe (@RBPundit) May 28, 2021

This dude is a yikes factory. https://t.co/dsDEh4Ra1q — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 28, 2021

No kidding:

Honestly amazing how many people continue to act like there's no relationship between Trump's endless lying about the election being "stolen" from him, his exhortations to his supporters to do something about it, and the mob attack on Jan. 6. https://t.co/bwVEV2Rhs1 — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) May 28, 2021

It's all fun and games until the former game show host incites an insurrection to overthrow democracy so he can remain in power. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) May 28, 2021

But when will you explain how Donald Trump is Osama bin Laden, S.V.?

why did Congress give bin laden veto power? do your job, congress! you work for WE TEH PEOPLE https://t.co/nPH2ZYqLm2 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 28, 2021

How embarrassing for S.V. Dáte. Though he’s probably used to being embarrassed by now. We would be.

How is it possible to have such a bad take? I mean my god this is up there with the worst ever — Dip Buyer Ltd. (@bombini90) May 28, 2021

hahaha I cant believe you thought this post was a good idea 😂 — ihatetwittter (@ihatetwittter8) May 28, 2021