You may remember a few years back when “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines were revealed to be attending a church with an anti-same-sex-marriage pastor.

This was a very big deal, apparently. As was procreating, according to some people.

Well, it seems the Gaineses have made some people upset again, this time by donating money to a political candidate who opposed Critical Race Theory in education. And The Hill is on it:

Obviously Chip and Joanna Gaines should be canceled for this:

Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV “Fixer Upper” fame donated $1,000 on Wednesday to Shannon Braun’s campaign for the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) School Board — a candidate who is against critical race theory, The Dallas Morning News reported.

On her platform, which focuses on giving “our kids the education they deserve,” Braun is a proponent of fighting critical race theory, which she called “the single most divisive threat” in education.

“I will vote down anything and everything that further promotes critical race theory in our school district and actively work to remove all critical race theory,” Braun says in a video posted on her campaign Facebook page.

We’re not actually sure why a couple donating to a candidate who opposes indoctrination built around an explicitly racist ideology is supposed to be bad, but then, we’re not journalists.

Trending

We’re also not actually sure why a couple donating to a candidate who’s a relative is particularly newsworthy:

Conspicuously absent from the headline is the detail that Shannon Braun is Chip Gaines’ sister. Think that might have something to do with the campaign donation?

Here’s how the article concludes:

In 2017, it was reported that the Gaines family attended a church known for its anti-LGBTQ+ views, according to BuzzFeed.

Neither the Gaines family nor Braun’s team has responded to the reports.

Again with the anti-LGBTQ+ church thing? Yeah, it’s a real mystery why the Gaineses haven’t responded.

And you know what? If the Gaines’ donation had anything to do with rejecting Critical Race Theory, more power to them.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chip gainescritical race theoryFixer UpperGrapevine-Colleyville ISD School BoardJoanna GainesShannon BraunTexasThe Hill