You may remember a few years back when “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines were revealed to be attending a church with an anti-same-sex-marriage pastor.

Chip And Joanna Gaines’ Church Is Firmly Anti-Same-Sex Marriage https://t.co/3d2B5IyGVI via @KateAurthur — BuzzFeed Arts & Entertainment (@BuzzFeedEnt) November 29, 2016

This was a very big deal, apparently. As was procreating, according to some people.

Well, it seems the Gaineses have made some people upset again, this time by donating money to a political candidate who opposed Critical Race Theory in education. And The Hill is on it:

TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines donate to campaign against critical race theory in schools https://t.co/HzpFTm1vxs pic.twitter.com/8rOiF8gm0k — The Hill (@thehill) May 25, 2021

Obviously Chip and Joanna Gaines should be canceled for this:

Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV “Fixer Upper” fame donated $1,000 on Wednesday to Shannon Braun’s campaign for the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) School Board — a candidate who is against critical race theory, The Dallas Morning News reported. … On her platform, which focuses on giving “our kids the education they deserve,” Braun is a proponent of fighting critical race theory, which she called “the single most divisive threat” in education. “I will vote down anything and everything that further promotes critical race theory in our school district and actively work to remove all critical race theory,” Braun says in a video posted on her campaign Facebook page.

We’re not actually sure why a couple donating to a candidate who opposes indoctrination built around an explicitly racist ideology is supposed to be bad, but then, we’re not journalists.

We’re also not actually sure why a couple donating to a candidate who’s a relative is particularly newsworthy:

This headline is incredibly dishonest. https://t.co/fcko1Koj0v — Andrew Staroska (@astaroska) May 26, 2021

Conspicuously absent from the headline is the detail that Shannon Braun is Chip Gaines’ sister. Think that might have something to do with the campaign donation?

Here’s how the article concludes:

In 2017, it was reported that the Gaines family attended a church known for its anti-LGBTQ+ views, according to BuzzFeed. Neither the Gaines family nor Braun’s team has responded to the reports.

Again with the anti-LGBTQ+ church thing? Yeah, it’s a real mystery why the Gaineses haven’t responded.

$1000 given to Chip’s sister who is running for the school board. The media is your enemy. — Look behind you (@PeytonSchmidt2) May 26, 2021

This headline is unreal. They gave a grand to the guys sister running for a local school board election. Gotta get them clicks though right? — Dan Chomicz (@DChomicz) May 26, 2021

This is one of the worst headlines and articles I have read all year. — MaskedAngelofMeh (@RocknRikRampage) May 25, 2021

Yeah, that is some straight up intentional dishonesty on The Hill's part. — Iconify (@iconifyit) May 26, 2021

Or… "Chip and Joanna Gaines donate $1000 to Joanna's sister", either head line works. — Phill Bennetzen has a NASCAR spreadsheet 🏎🏁 (@RaceSheetsDFS) May 26, 2021

And you know what? If the Gaines’ donation had anything to do with rejecting Critical Race Theory, more power to them.

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 26, 2021