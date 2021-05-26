We already told you about Drew Holden’s latest epic thread holding the media accountable for refusing to take accountability for royally botching their coverage of the COVID19 lab-leak theory.

Now, Grabien’s Tom Elliott has put together a supercut that dovetails with Holden’s thread quite nicely.

See for yourselves:

SUPERCUT! Media mock Trump, @TomCottonAR for "debunked" Covid lab leak theory pic.twitter.com/nb0621y2e7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 26, 2021

“[Trump is] coming up with a conspiracy theory to try to foment xenophobia against the Chinese has just as much factual support as taking Clorox …" https://t.co/CO9p8vPeTP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 26, 2021

Good times.

Scarborough talking to Al Sharpton is perfect. https://t.co/W7sV5Si5TO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2021

We couldn’t script it any better.

Hey @brianstelter, you think your media newsletter will cover the total failure of journalism here, or are you going to play janitor and find a way to blame DRUMPF for this circus you call journalism? https://t.co/feSPIQkdy2 — Disappointed In You (@HeyItsJake_H) May 26, 2021

Maybe Oliver Darcy can tackle it.

Watch MSNBC and CNN embarrass themselves over and over again. https://t.co/19CLiifurV — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) May 26, 2021

What a complete indictment of our media. Again… https://t.co/MyeeD2Y1yg — Robert Myers (@Rondo2) May 26, 2021

Despite how humiliating it is for the media to be playing catch-up on the lab leak theory, there will be *zero* self-reflection as to why these journalists got it wrong. https://t.co/wiGJkAEnTb — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) May 26, 2021

Parting evergreen reminder: