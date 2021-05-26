We already told you about Drew Holden’s latest epic thread holding the media accountable for refusing to take accountability for royally botching their coverage of the COVID19 lab-leak theory.

Now, Grabien’s Tom Elliott has put together a supercut that dovetails with Holden’s thread quite nicely.

See for yourselves:

Good times.

We couldn’t script it any better.

Maybe Oliver Darcy can tackle it.

Parting evergreen reminder:

