For months, Rebekah Jones was hailed as a stunningly brave whistleblower for exposing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to cover up the state’s COVID19 case and death data.

The thing was, Rebekah Jones was lying. But people who pointed that out — and had the evidence to back it up — were quickly and reliably labeled sexist misogynist DeathSantis apologists with an anti-truth agenda.

And then National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke put together a case against Jones that not even the most powerful elements of the MSM could ignore any longer. Now, the Rebekah-Jones-is-a-COVID19-heroine narrative just keeps crumbling:

This couldn’t be happening to a nicer gal.

And mad props to Cooke and National Review for being so dogged in their pursuit of the truth.

Editor’s note: The headline of this post originally quoted Cooke as saying “The dam is breaking.” We’ve amended it with the correct quote, “The dam has now broken.”

***

