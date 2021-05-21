Earlier this week, Florida reporter Jay O’Brien urged people to “stop paying attention” to faux whistleblower Rebekah Jones:

O’Brien understood what precious few in the mainstream media did: that Rebekah Jones is a pathological liar and grifter.

If you haven’t already read Charles C.W. Cooke’s thorough and brutal takedown of Jones, rectify that immediately.

And then take a look at this:

Rebekah Jones has got Rebekah Jones dead to rights.

Should be lit.

***

Update:

We rather like this tweet from @MaxNordau that nicely sums up the predicament that Rebekah Jones currently finds herself in:

We’re not sure she’s capable of #3, but she should probably make the effort anyway.

