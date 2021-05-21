Earlier this week, Florida reporter Jay O’Brien urged people to “stop paying attention” to faux whistleblower Rebekah Jones:

The thing about the Rebekah Jones saga: there’s no evidence to support what she’s claimed. Simply none and we’ve all looked. But, that won’t stop people on Twitter from taking her at her word. So, this will never truly be over until people just stop paying attention. — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) May 18, 2021

O’Brien understood what precious few in the mainstream media did: that Rebekah Jones is a pathological liar and grifter.

Below are a few responses re this story that I thought I’d share here so I don’t have to retype them to others who comment. Full disclosure: I really enjoy when people engage on Twitter. It means they care about an issue enough to make their voice heard. pic.twitter.com/Zax8kicNak — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) May 18, 2021

If you haven’t already read Charles C.W. Cooke’s thorough and brutal takedown of Jones, rectify that immediately.

And then take a look at this:

Well, tonight she has admitted one of her extremely serious claims isn’t true by stating it never happened. So everyone can stop looking for evidence of that now. Here are the archive links in case she deletes the tweets: https://t.co/snbwyk5VzAhttps://t.co/5E9DSIPmTX pic.twitter.com/9UPqB5KutY — ꓗаѕѕаndrа ꓢеνеn (@KassandraSeven) May 21, 2021

Rebekah Jones did in fact delete both tweets this morning. Here are the tweet archive links and screenshots. https://t.co/84ULlAJfAr — ꓗаѕѕаndrа ꓢеνеn (@KassandraSeven) May 21, 2021

Rebekah Jones has got Rebekah Jones dead to rights.

When you lie so much you forget what you lied about. Except she didn't forget, countless times she has stated she was asked to "manually change the numbers". She's knows her audience will assume numbers= cases and deaths. Remember she never had access to raw data. Just a copy. https://t.co/VS9VChmwM0 — Nat (@NatGS325) May 21, 2021

man, she really is a compulsive liar, gotta love twitter sleuths though 😄 https://t.co/thZOjzllEj — cc (@cc_fla) May 21, 2021

Can't wait for those lawsuits of hers. https://t.co/uy9D9ymB6m — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) May 21, 2021

Should be lit.

***

Update:

We rather like this tweet from @MaxNordau that nicely sums up the predicament that Rebekah Jones currently finds herself in:

Once Charles Cooke reported that Rebekah Jones never had the ability to edit death data, she had 3 options:

1. Continue claiming that she did

2. Pretend that she never said that

3. Admit the truth She tried doing #1 for a week. Last night, she switched to #2. It's time for #3. pic.twitter.com/SmsjEhYru5 — "Max Nardou" (@MaxNordau) May 21, 2021

We’re not sure she’s capable of #3, but she should probably make the effort anyway.